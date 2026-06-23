Ombudsman’s emphatic victory in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes did more than simply enhance his already impressive record – it elevated him to the top of the world rankings.

Following several days of analysis, the British Horseracing Authority’s head handicapper, Dominic Gardiner-Hill, described the Royal Ascot performance as “the best performance we’ve seen in the world in 2026”.

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With Ombudsman subsequently receiving a new official mark that places him at the head of the international rankings.

So, when will we see the Gosden horse in action again?

We look at the most likely Ombudsman next races below.

Ombudsman Given A Mark Of 132 By The BHA Handicapper

Gardiner-Hill said on the BHA Podcast: “I have given Ombudsman a mark of 132, and even that, mathematically, could be on the low side when you consider the horses he beat. “On the global scale, this is the highest mark I have for a horse in 2026. He would be a couple of pounds clear of Ka Ying Rising on my figures but I have just one of the 17 votes in the Longines World’s Best Racehorse Rankings and others may have different opinions, so it remains to be seen where the two will sit on the July interim list. “Baaeed’s Juddmonte International success in 2022 would be the last time a horse in Britain ran to that sort of level, and he was given a rating of 135 that day.” Ombudsman become the first ‘back-to-back’ winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot since Muhtarram in 1994-95, who was also trained by John Gosden.

The display, which saw him sweep past Arc winner Daryz and Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk before powering clear, has been widely regarded as one of the standout performances of recent seasons.

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Timeform also raised Ombudsman’s rating to 134. Making him the highest-rated horse in Europe and putting him ahead of last year’s Champion Stakes winner Calandagan.

His new status as the world’s top-rated horse only adds further intrigue to the remainder of his campaign.

Potential clashes with Calandagan in the Champion Stakes, or leading three-year-olds later in the season, would now carry extra significance as Ombudsman attempts to justify his position at the summit of world racing.

For John and Thady Gosden, William Buick and the Godolphin team, Royal Ascot may ultimately be remembered as the performance that transformed Ombudsman from an outstanding Group 1 horse into the acknowledged benchmark of the global middle-distance division.

WATCH: Ombudsman Winning The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot in 2026

Ombudsman Career In Numbers

Age: 5

Runs: 12

Wins: 9

Group One Wins: 4

Prize Money: £4,722,048

Correct as 23rd June 2026

Ombudsman Next Race – When Will The ‘Best Horse In The World’ Run Again?

Thady Gosden said on Tuesday 23rd June: “Ombudsman has come out of Ascot in great order and you would not know he’s had a race. He did a routine canter on Warren Hill this morning and we are very happy with him.” He added: “We’ll see how he is later in the week but there is no decision where he goes next at this time.”

Ombudsman firmly established himself as one of the outstanding middle-distance horses in training. Backed up with another devastating display in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained star produced a brilliant turn of foot to dismiss a high-class field featuring Arc winner Daryz and Oaks heroine Minnie Hauk, A win that cemented his position at the head of the older horse division.

Following his Ascot success, attention has quickly turned towards where (and when) the next Ombudsman race will be.

While no final decisions have been made. However, several major Group 1 targets now lie ahead for the five-year-old.

Who could map out a similar path to the end of last season. With the Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Champion Stakes at Ascot big options.

Coral-Eclipse Stakes (July 4, Sandown)

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown appears to be the most likely Ombudsman next race.

The 10-furlong Group 1 would see him return to the race in which he was narrowly denied by Delacroix last season. Plus he also already holds an entry for the Sandown contest.

Connections have indicated that the race remains under consideration, although they are expected to monitor the horse closely following his demanding Royal Ascot effort.

Victory at Sandown would further strengthen his credentials as Europe’s leading middle-distance performer.

Juddmonte International Stakes (August 19, York)

The Juddmonte International at York looks set to be Ombudsman’s principal target later in the summer.

John Gosden has suggested that a return to York is a major objective, with the horse having already shown his liking for the Knavesmire.

Plus, is a race the Godolphin owned Night Of Thunder horse romped away with last season.

The York Group 1 regularly attracts the best horses from Britain, Ireland and overseas, and another victory there would further enhance Ombudsman’s already impressive record.

While the last horse to win ‘back-to-back’ Juddmonte Internationals was Halling in 1995-96, who was also owned by the ‘boys in blue’ of Godolphin.

Irish Champion Stakes (September 12, Leopardstown)

Should connections wish to keep Ombudsman over 10 furlongs, the Irish Champion Stakes would be a logical autumn target.

Leopardstown’s showpiece has often attracted the best middle-distance horses in Europe and could potentially set up another clash with leading rivals such as Daryz, Minnie Hauk or other emerging stars from the Classic generation.

If connections did opt for the Irish Champion Stakes, this would be Ombudsman’s first ever run in Ireland.

Gosden has won the race four times, with his most recent Roaring Lion in 2018.

Champion Stakes (October 17, Ascot)

The QIPCO Champion Stakes could provide a fitting end to Ombudsman’s campaign.

He was beaten by Calandagan in the race last season but ran with great credit, and Ascot clearly suits his style of racing.

A return to Champions Day would give him the opportunity to gain revenge and potentially finish his career on a high note.

Trainer John Gosden has landed this prize twice before – with both wins coming with Cracksman in 2017 and 2018.