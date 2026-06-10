Top jockey Oisin Murphy will have plenty of leading chances at Royal Ascot this year, but he’s singled out one horse as a standout selection – and it’s currently available at 8/1 with the leading betting firms.

Oisin Murphy Rode Five Royal Ascot Winners Last Year

Ryan Moore heads into Royal Ascot 2026 as the clear odds-on favourite to finish the meeting as top jockey.

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However, after riding five winners across the five-day festival last year, Oisin Murphy could represent value at 7/1 to the top rider this year.

The 30-year-old has ridden 20 Royal Ascot winners during his career, a figure that still trails some way behind Moore’s remarkable tally of 92 heading into this year’s meeting.

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Even so, Murphy looks certain to add to his total with a strong book of rides and is relishing another crack at one of Flat racing’s biggest weeks.

“It’s the most important week of the year, but I relish it and I’ve found I can get in a good zone there.” Murphy told the Press Association.

“You are always thinking about the meeting, even in the winter. I never really have horses to look forward to in the Oaks and the Derby and for me it always seems to ramp up straight after the Guineas. That is when I’m really starting to focus on Ascot.

“There is always a lot of pressure and in some races you have horses to choose from and you are always thinking about it.

“I’m always under a lot of pressure to get a winner in the first couple of days and once you get one it just eases you in. But I’m also under the realisation that it’s possible to draw a blank no matter how good your book of rides and chances.”

Oisin Murphy Highlights Standout Royal Ascot Ride

Oisin Murphy Best Royal Ascot Rides

All five of Murphy’s Royal Ascot winners last year came in handicap races.

This time around, though, the ride he is most excited about comes in one of the meeting’s showpiece contests – the Ascot Gold Cup on Thursday and Ladies’ Day.

Murphy believes his mount, CABALLO DE MAR, has a major chance of landing the prestigious Group One prize for trainer George Scott.

The five-year-old has taken a significant step forward this season.

He first finished a close second to established stayer Sweet William in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot before going one better in the Group One Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp towards the end of May.

“The standout ride for me would be Caballo De Mar in the Gold Cup,” said Murphy.

“It’s been his target since Dubai and he ran a great race at Ascot in the Sagaro and did it really well in France.

“He’s won over the distance before and it really shows him to good effect. He’s improved so much in the last 12 months, he’s not bred to go those distances yet he gets them very well so his team need a lot of credit.

“I remember Yeats winning the Gold Cup so many times and in more recent years Stradivarius, and it’s a race, of course, I would love to win.”

The Ascot Gold Cup will once again be shown live as part of the ITV Racing schedule at Royal Ascot.

Meanwhile, Aidan O’Brien’s Scandinavia heads the betting as he bids to give the Ballydoyle trainer a ninth victory in the race.

Oisin Murphy Best Royal Ascot Ride: CABALLO DE MAR

WATCH: Caballo De Mar Winning The Prix Vicomtesse Vigier at Longchamp



When Is The Ascot Gold Cup?

Date: Thursday 18th June 2026

Time: 4:15pm (British, GMT)

Racecourse: Ascot

Distance: 2m 4f

Winner’s Prize: £396,970

TV: Sky Sports Racing / ITV Racing

Can Scandinavia Give Aidan O’Brien Another Staying Crown?

Aidan O’Brien – 12-Time Epsom Derby Winning Trainer

The Ascot Gold Cup is one of the most prestigious races of the entire Flat season and, once again, it looks set to be one of the highlights of Royal Ascot 2026.

Run over a demanding two miles and four furlongs, the Group One contest often produces the very best stayers in training.

This year’s renewal has attracted a fascinating mix of proven performers and emerging stars, headed by the Aidan O’Brien-trained Scandinavia, who currently tops the betting at 6/4.

The Ballydoyle colt has enjoyed a superb campaign so far and is being strongly backed to follow in the footsteps of some of the race’s greatest winners.

Behind the favourite, Rahiebb (5/1) represents Roger Varian and brings solid staying credentials to the table, while last year’s winner Trawlerman (5/1) will be looking to defend his crown for John and Thady Gosden – but isn’t a certain runner.

Further down the market, Caballo De Mar (8/1) has attracted plenty of support after winning the Group One Prix Vicomtesse Vigier in France, while last year’s fourth Sweet William (10/1) remains a major player after another consistent season in the staying division.

2026 Ascot Gold Cup Betting



Scandinavia (Aidan O’Brien) – 6/4

Rahiebb (Roger Varian) – 5/1

Trawlerman (John & Thady Gosden) – 5/1

Caballo De Mar (George Scott) – 8/1

Sweet William (John & Thady Gosden) – 10/1

Note: Ascot Gold Cup odds are subject to change

Aidan O’Brien’s Remarkable Gold Cup Record

Few trainers have dominated the Ascot Gold Cup quite like Aidan O’Brien, who has won the race an incredible eight times.

His first success came with Yeats in 2006, before the legendary stayer went on to make history by winning the Gold Cup four years in a row between 2006 and 2009 – a feat that remains unmatched.

O’Brien added further victories with Fame And Glory (2011), Order Of St George (2016), Kyprios (2022, 2024 and 2025), taking his tally to eight wins and cementing his place among the most successful trainers in the race’s history.

With Scandinavia heading the market this year, O’Brien has a golden opportunity to make it nine Ascot Gold Cup victories.

If the favourite can deliver, it would extend Ballydoyle’s remarkable record in one of Royal Ascot’s most iconic races to NINE.

What Else Can Oisin Murphy Look Forward To At Royal Ascot 2026?

Oisin Murphy heads into Royal Ascot 2026 with a strong book of rides and, based on recent performances, several of his mounts look capable of playing leading roles during the five-day meeting.

Having already enjoyed success on a number of key contenders this season, Murphy could be set for another productive week at Ascot.

Oxagon (St James’s Palace Stakes)

Murphy has also spoken positively about Oxagon, a colt he partnered to victory in the Craven Stakes earlier this season.

The rider remains confident the progressive three-year-old belongs at the highest level and has suggested he could be capable of making his presence felt in some of the major mile contests at Royal Ascot.

Following his strong spring campaign, Oxagon could easily emerge as one of Murphy’s leading Classic generation hopes.

Qatar Racing Team

As retained rider for Qatar Racing, Murphy is expected to have several competitive rides throughout the week.

Many of his Royal Ascot winners in recent years have come for the operation, and history suggests he is rarely short of opportunities in the big handicaps and Group races alike.

Handicap Contenders

Murphy’s five Royal Ascot winners in 2025 all came in handicaps, highlighting just how dangerous he can be when teaming up with leading trainers in the fiercely competitive cavalry charges.

Even when not aboard the market leaders, he is often a jockey punters look for in races where tactics, positioning and timing are crucial.