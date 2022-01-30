Green Bay Packers have ‘cautious optimism’ Aaron Rodgers returns in 2022

Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur made it he clear he wants Aaron Rodgers to return in 2022. While a decision hasn’t been made, there are reportedly reasons for Green Bay to be optimistic that their future Hall of Fame quarterback takes the field next season.

The 38-year-old NFL MVP admitted after another tough playoff loss that his relationship with the organization is in a much better place. Not only does he have great communication with LaFleur, but the 2021 season also improved his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.

While Rodgers hasn’t made a decision, choosing between retiring or playing in 2022, his actions after the Divisional Round loss provide some reason for optimism.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers stayed in Green Bay for a few extra days after losing to the 49ers to plot out the team’s future with LaFleur. While the meetings only lasted for a few days, it left many in the organization feeling cautiously optimistic that Rodgers is back this fall.

Aaron Rodgers stats (2021): 4,115 passing yards, 37 passing touchdowns, 111.9 QB rating, 68.9% completion rate

On paper, returning to Green Bay makes sense. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari will be healthy this summer and guard Elgton Jenkins could return late in the season after recovering from a torn ACL. Rodgers would play behind a strong offensive line in a system that deserves a lot of credit for consecutive MVP-caliber seasons.

If he wants job security, the Packers can offer a contract extension to guarantee him the starting job through his age-40 season. By agreeing to a long-term deal, it would also create the necessary cap room for Green Bay to keep Davante Adams on the franchise tag.

But there could be even better opportunities available. The Denver Broncos hired Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, who Rodgers offered glowing praise for in 2020 and ’21. With the assets and cap space to acquire both Rodgers and Adams, Denver could field an offense with an MVP quarterback, All-Pro wide receiver and three additional playmakers (Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant).

While it would be far more complicated, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also be a possibility if Tom Brady retires. Bruce Arians isn’t retiring and with the team in win-now mode, there is a roster capable of winning another Super Bowl.

Ultimately, his decision likely isn’t coming for a few weeks. But a year after many thought his return to Green Bay was unlikely, it now seems to be the most realistic outcome.