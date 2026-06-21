The final round of the 2026 U.S. Open commenced Sunday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York on Long Island.

Entering Sunday’s final round, 2023 U.S. Open Champion Wyndham Clark held a six-shot lead on the field, which was the third-largest lead since World War II. Clark held on to record a one-shot victory to win his second major championship.

Let’s break down 10 winners and losers from the 126th U.S. Open.

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Winner: 2026 U.S. Open Champion: Wyndham Clark

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With the win, Wyndham Clark becomes the ninth U.S. Open Champion to win in wire-to-wire fashion and the first since Martin Kaymer won in 2014. As the back nine arrived, Clark was clinging to that one-stroke lead before knocking down an unlikely birdie on the par-5 16th, where his tee shot went left into the fescue and had to get up and down from 141 feet on the approach with a 24-foot birdie putt. That birdie was crucial because he then made bogey, missing a six-foot par putt on the par-3 17th. Clark also became the 24th player to win multiple U.S. Opens.

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Loser: Joaquin Niemann

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Joaquin Niemann’s chance for a major championship was squashed in Thursday’s opening round. Niemann, who started on the back nine, made the turn to the front nine as usual until the par-4 sixth. Two shots out of bounds before a two-stroke penalty for “serious misconduct” led to Niemann shooting an 11 on that hole. Niemann knew about the penalty the next day, 37 minutes before he teed off on Friday morning. Having finished at 1-over par for the tournament, not garnering the penalty would have put them in a position to contend.

Winner: U.S. Open Runner-up: Sam Burns

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Sam Burns had himself a week to remember, shooting 3-under in the final round. Burns, who placed second, recorded his best finish at a major championship. It also marks his third straight U.S. Open top 10. He also came so close to going in the clubhouse tied with Clark at 4-under par. His 3-under 67 is his best round of the week, and one shot better than his 2-under 68 in Friday’s second round.

Loser: Viktor Hovland

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Viktor Hovland is part of that group in the upper echelon of golfers who have yet to win a major tournament. That streak will continue as he missed the cut by one stroke at 5-over par. Hovland recorded six bogeys on the back nine in Thursday’s opening round to put him on the wrong side going into Friday. In the second round, Hovland made four birdies within a seven-hole stretch. However, the other three holes were double bogey, bogey, and bogey.

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Winner: Tom Kim

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Tom Kim, who was celebrating his birthday Sunday, got his career back on track, finishing in third place. Kim, who had to go through final qualifying in order to compete this week, was fueled by a 3-under 67 on Friday. It marks his best finish at a major since he was the runner-up at the 2023 Open Championship. In addition, with his third-place finish, Kim earns his spot in next year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, without having to go through qualifying.

Loser: Jon Rahm

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The 2021 U.S. Open Champion was unable to contend and make the weekend at Shinnecock Hills. Despite being the only player in the field with a bogey-free 2-under 68 round on Thursday, he came back Friday with a 10-over 78 in the second round. That put him on the wrong side of the cutline after a solid opening round. He became the first player to fire a bogey-free round at a Shinnecock Hills-hosted U.S. Open in 22 years. However, in the second round, Rahm made four straight bogeys followed by a double bogey on the back nine that put him on the wrong side of the cut.

Winner: Xander Schauffele

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The U.S. Open success for Xander Schauffele continues in 2026. The 32-year-old became the fourth player in tournament history to record 10 consecutive top 15 finishes. As a result, Schauffele trails Bobby Jones with 11 straight top 15 finishes, as well as Ben Hogan and Jack Nicklaus, who both logged a dozen straight top 15s at a U.S. Open. A 4-under 66 in Friday’s second round boosted Schauffele to record another strong finish in his 10th U.S. Open start.

Winner: Keith Mitchell

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Keith Mitchell also made history by finishing tied for fourth. He became the first player in U.S. Open history to record all four rounds at even par. Mitchell, who recorded his best finish at a major tournament, logged 44 pars throughout the week, wearing Cashmere attire, showcasing his fashion while competing at the highest stage. Like Kim, Mitchell will not have to go through qualifying next year when the U.S. Open takes place next year at Pebble Beach.

Loser: Brooks Koepka

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Brooks Koepka, the most recent U.S. Open Champion at Shinnecock Hills, was unable to repeat his success from eight years ago. Koepka shot a 3-over 73 in the opening round before firing a 7-over 77 in the second to miss the cut by five strokes. He recorded six bogeys on his front nine of the second round, including four straight to be out of reach for the weekend. In the second round alone, Koepka ranked 133rd in strokes gained putting, 134th in strokes gained approach, and 144th in greens in regulation.

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Winners: Jackson Koivun & Miles Russell

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This year, there were four amateurs to make the cut at the U.S. Open. Two of them – Jackson Koivun and Miles Russell – were paired together on Saturday and Sunday. Both had memorable Sundays in the U.S. Open. Koivun went on to win co-low amateur honors at 5-over, including a 2-under 68 in the final round, with Ryder Cowan. The 17-year-old Russell surprised his dad on Father’s Day to be his caddy on the 18th hole, walking up to the green.