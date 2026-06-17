Just when it seemed like Tiger Woods’ latest legal troubles might fade into the background, prosecutors in Florida have thrown a bit of a wrench into the case.

Tiger Woods Medical Records Subpoena Targets Post-Crash Hospital Files

Court documents filed this week reveal that state attorneys plan to subpoena the golf legend’s medical records from the hospital where he was treated after his rollover crash in March. The records could hold vital clues about what really happened that afternoon near his Jupiter Island home.

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The subpoena, which will reportedly be issued on June 30, targets Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital. Prosecutors are specifically seeking “any and all reports documenting statements of the patient regarding alcohol or chemical substances use” and “any and all drug screen results.”

Prosecutors seek drug treatment records for Tiger Woods https://t.co/T0jgV6RgxW — Court TV (@CourtTV) June 16, 2026

They also want the names of the medical personnel who treated Woods immediately after the incident.

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To quote the great Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”

For those who’ve followed the story, this escalation feels like the latest chapter in a saga that refuses to stay quiet. It’s kind of like the Mike Vrabel/Diana Russini story, which, ironically, has suddenly gone quiet.

The golf icon was arrested following a single-vehicle rollover crash near his home just under three months ago. Authorities reported finding two hydrocodone pills in his pocket during the arrest, and Woods admitted to taking several medications earlier that day.

He was charged with misdemeanor DUI and refusal to submit to a chemical or physical test.

Woods pleaded not guilty to the charges, but publicly acknowledged the seriousness of the situation in a statement on X, announcing he would step away to seek treatment and focus on his health. Which he allegedly did, having, according to ESPN, completed a six-week stint in a rehab facility in Switzerland.

🔥 Tiger Woods is back in the U.S.! 🐅



The golf legend was spotted grinning as he arrived home in Florida on Friday, June 12 after completing a rehab stint in Switzerland. Woods, 50, underwent treatment there as part of a planned three-month program following his March car crash… https://t.co/3my3YQjKZx pic.twitter.com/tGs4hC5X2j — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 13, 2026

Why Prosecutors Want Tiger Woods’ Medical Records in the DUI Case

This isn’t Woods’ first brush with this kind of scrutiny. His history with pain management, multiple back surgeries, and past legal issues involving prescriptions have long been part of the public narrative. In recent months, he has fought attempts to access his pharmacy prescription records, citing privacy concerns. It seems likely he would make the same argument here. The 15-time Major champion’s lawyers have 10 days to object to the latest request.

What is the rationale behind trying to gain access to these medical records? Two main objectives seem likely—prosecutors want to know what Woods may have told doctors right after the crash and whether any toxicology screens were performed. These records could be pivotal, especially if they show statements about substance use or positive drug results; they might strengthen the prosecution’s case.

The outcome of the privacy challenge could significantly influence how prosecutors build their impaired-driving arguments.