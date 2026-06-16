The third major championship of 2026 kicks off Thursday with the 126th U.S. Open. America’s National Championship tees off this year at Shinnecock Hills in New York on Long Island.

Last year, JJ Spaun clutched up on the 71st and 72nd holes to claim his first U.S. Open title and first major victory. He returns looking to become the second player since 1990 to retain the U.S. Open trophy in consecutive years.

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Here are 10 major storylines to follow this week at the U.S. Open.

Can Scottie Scheffler make history?

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This Sunday is not only Father’s Day, but it is also Scottie Scheffler’s 30th birthday. Scheffler, who became a father two years ago, can also complete the career grand slam with a victory. Scheffler won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship last year before winning The Masters in 2022 and 2024. He would become the seventh player to complete the career grand and first since Rory McIlroy clinched it last year at The Masters.

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Rory McIlroy looks to continue major success

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Speaking of McIlroy, he is looking for his second U.S. Open title and first since 2011. A win would also give McIlroy one Claret Jug away from completing a second career grand slam. McIlroy finished as the U.S. Open runner-up in 2023 and 2024 before placing T19 last year at Oakmont. Last year’s top 20 finish ended a streak of five consecutive top 10 finishes at the U.S. Open. Now entering Shinnecock Hills, he is looking to make the cut after not making the weekend in 2018. So far this season, McIlroy has a runner-up finish at The Genesis Invitational and a T7 at the PGA Championship last month.

Also read: Tiger Woods Calls America the ‘Greatest Country on Earth’ in Emotional Memorial Day Message Honoring Dad

Can Xander Schauffele’s U.S. Open success take him one step further?

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For how difficult the U.S. Open courses are set up year after year, Xander Schauffele has been able to overcome each course but without hoisting the trophy. Since his U.S. Open debut in 2017, he has finished no worse than 14th, which includes six top 10 finishes in his first seven starts. Coming off a T12 finish last year, Schauffele’s average U.S. Open finish is 7.7, which leads the current field. Only Brooks Koepka comes close to Schauffele at 14.6. It also includes a sixth-place finish in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills. Although his game has changed since 2018, the results have stayed the same as Schauffele can win and be one Green Jacket away from the career Grand Slam.

2026 U.S. Open longshots

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Like last year with Spaun and last month with Aaron Rai at the PGA Championship, anyone in the field can win a major championship with a good week. The conditions are in place. Spaun was the only man in the field to shoot under par last year at Oakmont. The key for any longshot winner will first take high numbers before the weather can play any factor, which the wind and undulation will be a pivotal factor.

Related: US Open 2025: 10 winners and losers, including J.J. Spaun winning America’s National Championship

Cinderellas to watch

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The journey of a long shot to win the U.S. Open is a little more straightforward compared to the first two majors of the year. One of the tools is the way players qualify for the U.S. Open. The U.S. Open, which is run by the United States Golf Association (USGA) holds qualifying stages. As a result, nearly half the field (44%) had to go through qualifying to make the third major of 2026. At the different spectrum of ages in this field, 17-year-old Miles Russell and 44-year-old J.B. Holmes are both competing this week. Both had to go through playing 36 holes in one day to qualify.

Adam Scott to reach milestone marker

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When Thursday comes along, Adam Scott will accomplish what only one player has done in major championship history. Scott, 45, will reach 100 consecutive major championship starts and will join four-time U.S. Open champion Jack Nicklaus, who started a record 146 straight majors from 1962 to 1998. After Scott, the next closest active player is Jordan Spieth at 52 straight major starts. Scott’s consecutive major streak began at the 2001 Open Championship.

Course history

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Shinnecock Hills is one of the USGA’s five founding clubs and is hosting its sixth U.S. Open. This year marks the first time the U.S. Open returns to Shinnecock Hills since 2018, when Brooks Koepka won at 1-over par. Located on the east end of Long Island, N.Y., Shinnecock Hills also hosted the U.S. Open in 1896, 1986, 1995, and 2004. William Flynn designed the current layout of the course in 1931, and it incorporates prevailing winds and natural angles.

Notable Groups at the U.S. Open

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Here is a look at the notable pairings for the first two days of the U.S. Open. (All times ET; a denotes amateur)

7:30 a.m. (Thu.) | 1:25 p.m. (Fri.): Brooks Koepka, Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup

7:52 a.m. | 1:47 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood

8: 03 a.m. | 1:58 p.m.: Harris English, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor

8:14 a.m. | 2:09 p.m.: Mason Howell (a), Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

1:14 p.m. | 7:19 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

1:25 p.m. | 7:30 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick

1:36 p.m. | 7:41 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland

1:47 p.m. | 7:52 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

2:09 p.m. | 8:14 a.m.: Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm

How to Watch the 2026 U.S. Open

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Here is the broadcast information for this week’s major tournament at Shinnecock Hills. (All times ET)

Thu.: 6:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (USA Network), 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. (Peacock and NBCSN)

Fri.: 6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (Peacock and NBCSN), 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. NBC and Peacock)

Sat.: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (USA Network), 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

Sun.: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. (USA Network), 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. (NBC and Peacock)

My 2026 U.S. Open championship pick

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I am going to pick Tommy Fleetwood to win the 2026 U.S. Open. Fleetwood, who finished as the runner-up at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, is coming off a T4 at the Memorial and a T11 last week at the RBC Canadian Open. Although he has not contended at a major championship this year, Fleetwood is one of those players who are part of that upper echelon who have not won a major championship. Since 2019, six players have claimed their first major victory at a U.S. Open