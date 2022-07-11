Amazon Prime Day is here in full force. Running July 12 and July 13, this event sees stark discounts on everything from electronics to sporting goods – and it’s the perfect time to snag some great deals on golfing equipment to help you play just like your favorite PGA Tour Pro. Make yourself an Arnold Palmer and browse these deals while you work on bringing your game to his level.

You can expect to see deals on large packs of golf balls (to help replace some of those that inadvertently end up in the water hazards), tees, and even deals on clubs. Rangefinders, club bags, and more will also get discounts. Whether you’re just getting into golf for the first time and you need to buy your first sets of equipment or you’re an old hand who just needs some new gear, Prime Day is the perfect time to tee up the savings. As an added bonus, Amazon Prime members often can get free two-day (or even same-day) shipping on many of the products on sale.

Top Amazon Prime Day golf deals

Garmin Approach S12 Golf Watch

Amazon

The Garmin Approach S12 is normally $195, but Prime Day will see a discount of $45. Garmin is an established company with a history of producing great wearables with a lot of built-in features, but the Approach takes that a step farther for golfers. It’s packed with more than 42,000 different preloaded courses, and the built-in GPS helps you navigate the greens with ease. You’ll get up to 30 hours of battery life in GPS mode, and you can even keep score right on the watch itself.

This is a more affordable option, but if you’re going for near the top-of-the-line model, consider the Garmin Approach S42. It’s similar in many ways to the S12 but includes more advanced features like an AutoShot round analyzer, easy pin positioning, and even smart notifications when paired with your phone.

WhiteFang Golf Net Bundle

Amazon

If you’re not sold on your swing yet and feel like you could use the extra practice — but you hate chasing down golf balls after the fact — then the WhiteFang golf net bundle could be the best choice for you. During Prime Day, this net is on sale for just $98 versus its regular price of $130. It comes with the 10×7 golf net, a tri-turf mat for practicing your swing on different surfaces, six golf balls, seven tees, and one carrying bag.

You’ll be able to set up your own driving range in your backyard. Best of all, Prime members receive free shipping, as well as an option additional 6% coupon to bring the price down even further.

Precision Pro NX7 Rangefinder

Amazon

Knowing the distance from your tee to the hole is important for nailing that perfect shot, and no tool is better for doing exactly that than a rangefinder. The Precision Pro NX7 Rangefinder is one of the most popular options but comes in at a steep $270. During Prime Day, this device will drop to just $180.

With adaptive slope technology to accommodate changes in elevation over distance and a range of 650 yards, you’ll be able to narrow down exactly how far you need to drive your shot. If it’s a slightly rainy day, don’t worry; the NX7 Rangefinder is water-resistant. You’ll receive free shipping as a Prime member, even on same-day delivery in eligible areas.

Precise M5 Men’s Complete Golf Clubs

Amazon

Let’s face it: clubs are expensive. The good news is that they don’t have to be. The Precise M5 men’s complete set includes a 460cc driver, a #3 wood, a 21 Hybrid, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and PW stainless irons, a putter, a deluxe stand bag, and three head covers. It’s a great starter kit for a right-handed player, and during Prime Day the entire set is only $370 versus its normal price of $490.

Unfortunately, this set doesn’t include free shipping. You’ll see a roughly $20 fee depending on location, but it ships quickly. It’s a great pick for your first set of clubs or a backup set.

Wilson Staff, 50Ct balls

Amazon

Every player needs an abundance of golf balls, not only for play but also for practice. This set of 50 Wilson Staff golf balls is only $3 off, but it brings the price to just $15 total — in other words, roughly $0.30 per ball. That’s not a bad price when you consider how many you receive. As an added bonus, you’ll get free Prime overnight shipping as a Prime member.

ToVii Golf Towel and Brush Set

Amazon

One of the lesser-known facts about golfing is the work that goes into keeping your clubs clean. The last thing you want is to let moisture build up on your favorite driver. This set of microfiber golf towels, along with a cleaning brush and a groove cleaner, is just $20 during Prime Day, down from its usual price of $30. You’ll get free shipping through Prime, and you can even pick between three color options.

There’s a foldable divot tool for making those quick fixes to the green during your game, but it doubles as a groove cleaner to get mud from those narrow parts of your irons or in your golf shoes. The brush includes a retractable carabiner for easy attachment to your golf bag.

Putt-a-Bout Putting Green

Amazon

One of the most common pieces of advice in golf is to focus on the basics. Improve your putting game and you’ll finish your days with a much better score overall. If you want a way to practice your put at home, the Putt-a-Bout par 3 golf putting green is 32% off for Prime Day for a final price of just $34. It’s Prime eligible, too. At 3 feet by 9 feet, it takes up a good amount of space, but it’s the perfect way to get some practice in or blow off steam after a long day of work.

The putting green has a built-in sandtrap to catch any shots you might miss and non-skid backing that stops it from scooting all over the floor. At only 3.5 pounds, you can easily pack it up and move it out of the way when not in use.

CaddyTek Explorer V8

Amazon

If you don’t have a caddy of your own, the CaddyTek Explorer V8 is a solid replacement. This little cart makes it easy to carry your clubs across the greens without wasting energy that could be better spent on making the longest drive of your life. At $177, it’s $23 less than its usual price of $200 and comes with free Prime shipping for Prime members (although Amazon tends to offer free shipping on purchases over $35 anyway.)

A latched mechanism makes it easy to fold the cart up when not in use, and the front wheel width can be adjusted for different-sized golf bags. It includes an umbrella holder for those wet days, as well as a foot brake for added functionality.

Puma Golf Men’s Ignite Pwradapt Golf Shoe

Amazon

You’ve heard of tennis shoes, but golf shoes aren’t as well known — but perhaps even more necessary. Why? On average, an 18-hole round of golf is upwards of 10,000 steps. That’s a lot of walking and a lot of strain on your feet. You need the adaptive fit system of these shoes to help you navigate the greens. The Puma Pwrcage system provides strong support during your swing, while the Pwradapt sole system keeps your feet cushioned on even the most uneven ground.

These shoes are 33% off during Prime Day for a total savings of almost $50. While you do receive free shipping as a Prime member, there’s also an added benefit: The new Prime try-before-you-buy system that lets you try out the clothing and return it if you don’t like it. If you’re testing out different golf shoes, this is an excellent way to find exactly the right pair for you.

Hot-Z Golf 14-way Cart Bag

Amazon

If you play a lot of golf, you probably have a lot of clubs: one for every situation you might find yourself in. The Hot-Z golf cart bag has no less than 14 full-length club and shaft dividers, eight zippered pockets (including one for your valuables), a bottle compartment, a pen sleeve, glove attachment, umbrella and tee holder, and a scorecard sleeve. It’s virtually the Cadillac of golf bags, and during Prime Day it’s only $110. You’re looking at savings of 31%.

There’s a built-in rain hood that will protect the interior contents of the bag if it starts to drizzle. The Hot-Z bag has a nylon carry strap with extra padding for added comfort while on the move.

When did Amazon Prime Day start?

The first Amazon Prime Day started in 2015, on July 15. It was originally a way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Amazon.com, but turned into a sales powerhouse when customers walked away with more products than on any previous Black Friday. Since then, Amazon has held the event once a year, though rumors state there might be a second Prime Day this year, sometime in the fall.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Amazon Prime is a sales day for Amazon Prime members. You’ll need to be logged in to see most of the discounts, but there’s good news: You can snag a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to take advantage of all of the sales.

Who has access to Amazon Prime Day deals?

There is a free 30-day trial for anyone who has never previously been an Amazon Prime member. If you want to jump on these deals, you’ll need to sign up for this if you don’t already have a subscription.

*Prices are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.