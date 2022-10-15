Golden State Warriors and Jordan Poole reportedly finalizing 4-year deal worth $140 million

The Golden State Warriors and rising star Jordan Poole are closing in on a new long-term deal that will pay the 23-year-old $140 million over the next few seasons.

Poole has been front and center in the NBA news cycle over the last week for all the wrong reasons. The four-year veteran was unfortunately on the wrong side of the now infamous punch seen around the sports world from teammate Draymond Green. However, it seems he now has a good reason to smile through a difficult moment in his young career.

On Saturday, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news that a long-rumored contract extension between the organization and Poole was close to being finalized. The deal is expected to keep the impending free agent in California for four more seasons and pay him $140 million over the life of the deal.

Related: WATCH – Draymond Green and Jordan Poole fight footage from Warriors practice

The contract also seems to be a bit of a discount for the Warriors since the 2019 first-round pick became eligible for a five-year rookie extension worth $188 million this summer (via Spotrac).

Jordan Poole’s extension brings tumultuous couple of weeks for Golden State Warriors to positive conclusion

Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The last two weeks have been a public relations nightmare for the Golden State Warriors. The Green and Poole practice fight became national news and only intensified when footage of the altercation was leaked online. The story has put a rare negative light on the Warriors dynasty, especially when the organization chose to fine Green instead of suspending him.

Jordan Poole stats (2021-2022): 18.5 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 4.0 APG, .364 3PT%

While Green’s long-term future is unclear since he can opt out of his contract after this season, today’s news confirms the Warriors believe the Michigan University alum is the future of their organization. And it is unsurprising since Poole has progressively gotten better each season and was a key player in the team’s NBA title run in 2021-2022.

Starting next season, Poole will be the third highest-paid player on the roster only behind team legends Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.