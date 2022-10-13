5 BIG NBA storylines for opening week, including Golden State Warriors and Deandre Ayton drama

The 2022-23 NBA season is close to starting, and there are many events that fans should watch closely.

Most teams are concluding their preseason games this week. With that, fans should pay attention to certain storylines that should have more exposure. The league’s opening week will expose most of these storylines and it’ll be interesting to see some of it play out.

Let’s take a look at the intriguing narratives heading into what should be another exciting season in the NBA.

Golden State Warriors may have a damaged team chemistry

One of the most intriguing events during the preseason games involved players from the Golden State Warriors fighting during a recent practice session. The team is coming off an impressive title run that has made them title favorites again entering this season.

Shockingly, an incident that resulted in Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole took over the NBA headlines. Even more surprisingly, Green was only fined and not suspended by the organization for his stunning actions that were unbecoming of a long-time team leader.

The Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on October 19th. The team morale will be under a microscope during that game.

Los Angeles Lakers roster struggles will continue

The Los Angeles Lakers aren’t a top team this year. Still, they’re one that most fans will closely monitor due to the players that they currently have.

The Lakers were a miserable team last season, and it’s looking like they’ll have a similar outing this season. The team’s roster doesn’t stand out compared to the other 29 teams in the NBA. It’ll take more than Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroeder to get the team back into being a competitive team.

Their season debut against the Warriors on the 19th will be a match to watch. Both teams have been under a microscope the past weeks, and fans are excited to see them play.

Ben Simmons’ fit with the Brooklyn Nets is still yet TBD

The debut of Ben Simmons with the Brooklyn Nets is anticipated by many. After missing out on the entire 2021-22 NBA season, fans are excited to see Simmons back. However, he hasn’t really improved on anything while away from the NBA. One would expect a significant improvement from a player that decided to sit an entire season.

But during the preseason games, we’ve seen Simmons being the same type of player he was back with the Philadephia 76ers. His role as a non-shooting floor general will have disadvantages for the Nets.

We’ll see more of that during their season debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 20th.

Deandre Ayton and chemistry will dictate Phoenix Suns’ title hopes

When the Phoenix Suns played their preseason game against the Adelaide 36ers, it was obvious they were a different team this season. The Suns’ championship window may now be over.

Many expect the Suns to bounce back from their disappointing loss in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. However, that may not be the case. Ayton’s interaction with the team isn’t the same, and there have been moments where he’s isolated himself. His relationship with head coach Monty Williams has damaged the team’s morale.

It may be the beginning of the end for the Suns’ chances at winning the title with their current squad. The Suns will start their season against the Portland Trailblazers on the 22nd.

The Chicago Bulls are just a regular team without Lonzo Ball

The Chicago Bulls were a fun team last season, and Lonzo Ball was a huge reason for it. However, the Bulls aren’t much of a threat in the East because of Ball’s injuries.

Ball played a huge part in being the primary ball handler for the team last season. His elite passing and vision allowed DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to take over the scoring duties. Additionally, Ball’s defensive instincts made DeRozan and LaVine’s jobs easier. The Bulls have announced that Ayo Dosunmu will be taking the starting point guard reigns until Ball is 100% healthy.

The Chicago Bulls will battle against the Miami Heat on the 20th.