WATCH: George Kittle gives San Francisco 49ers two-score lead with TD catch from Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been used more as a blocker recently. None of this means Kittle doesn’t have an ability to make that big catch.

The Pro Bowl tight end showed this in a big way late in the third quarter of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Up 10-7 with just under two minutes left in the third quarter, Kittle caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo to give the 49ers a two-score lead.

The pass from Garoppolo was pretty darn good. However, George Kittle’s ability to go up there and catch it proved to be pretty darn clutch. By virtue of this 16-yard catch, Kittle had put up a mere two receptions on four targets.

But as we saw in last week’s win over the Green Bay Packers, the stud tight end finds a way to make plays when it counts the most.

San Francisco opened up a 17-7 lead with a trip to Super Bowl LVI against the upstart Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Southern California on the line.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors