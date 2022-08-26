Boxing legend George Foreman accused of sexual abuse and rape during 1970s in new court filings

Credit: USA Today Network

George Foreman, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of his generation, has been accused of sexual abuse and rape in new court filings that reach back to the height of his popularity in the 1970s.

On Wednesday, two separate lawsuits were officially filed in regards to serious allegations against the former HBO analyst that came to light last month. The two women behind the accusations put forth official filings this week under the pseudonyms of Gwen H. and Denise F. in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

While Foreman is not officially named in the documents, the defendant –DOE 1 — is described as “the professional boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world before losing the title to Muhammad Ali in 1974 [via ESPN].” In Denise F.’s filing, the woman who is now in her 60s claims Foreman “groomed” her from the age of eight and had sex with her when she was 15 — well under the legal limit.

Gwen H.’s claims resemble that of her fellow accuser as she alleges the former heavyweight champion befriended her at nine, then sexually abused and raped her on at least two occasions when she was 15 and 16 years old. The claim adds that Foreman threatened to fire her father, who was serving as boxing advisor at the time if she did not comply. Both filings claim the crimes happened in California.

George Foreman denies sexual abuse allegations

When the accusations were first revealed in July, Foreman released a statement denying the allegations from the two women.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either.”

Despite the alleged crimes occurring nearly 50 years ago, the lawsuits were made possible after a California law went into effect in 2020 and extended the statute of limitations that had prevented victims of childhood sexual abuse from filing civil lawsuits. Both women are seeking a jury trial and to be awarded an unspecified amount in damages.

Along with rising to fame as a former heavyweight champion, Foreman extended his fame in the 1990s and 2000s with his work for HBO and the success of his George Foreman Grill products.