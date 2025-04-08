Ryo Hirakawa bolts Alpine for Haas before Bahrain GP

Credit: Formula 1

Ryo Hirakawa has made a surprise early-season switch. Effective immediately, he will leave Alpine’s reserve driver role to join the Haas F1 Team.

The announcement follows the 31-year-old Japanese driver’s impressive performance for Alpine in the first practice session of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka last week.

“I’m excited to join the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. I really appreciate this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to a new journey with the team,” Hirakawa said. “I’m driving my first FP1 session in Bahrain, so for me to have driven at two race weekends in a row is exciting, and I can’t wait to get to Bahrain.”

Ryo Hirakawa built a strong reputation with Toyota, winning two World Endurance Championship titles and the Hypercar 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2020. Given their new relationship with Toyota, Hirakawa seemed a logical fit for Haas. He had already impressed Haas during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi last year, setting up today’s news.

Despite being announced as an Alpine reserve in January, undertaking simulator work and Testing of Previous Car (TPC) running, and participating in the Suzuka FP14, Hirakawa has opted to jump to Haas.

Hirakawa will participate in four Friday practice sessions for Haas, starting in Bahrain this week in place of Ollie Bearman. He’s also scheduled for Spain, Mexico, and Abu Dhabi. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu welcomed Hirakawa with excitement.

“It’s great to welcome Ryo to MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and have his experience bolster our knowledge and understanding of the VF-25,” said team principal Ayao Komatsu.

“His feedback was very detailed at the post-season test last year, so being able to provide Ryo valuable track time across four different circuits this year will help the entire team,” he said in the official Haas statement.

While Hirakawa initially believed Alpine might have offered a better opportunity, the possibility of a formal Haas role persisted, and his Toyota connection ultimately made Haas a better fit.

This shocking move provides Hirakawa valuable track time and strengthens the ties between Haas and Toyota.

