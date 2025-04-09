2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: 5 Top Storylines, Verstappen vs. McLaren

Credit: Formula 1

The Bahrain International Circuit is set to illuminate its night sky again as Formula 1 and the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix return to the desert for the fourth race of the season. The Sakhir track, which hosted pre-season testing and previous season openers, is ready to disrupt the current championship standings after an interesting beginning. This year, the Bahrain Grand Prix highlights the intense competition between established drivers and hotshot rookie competitors looking to make their F1 breakthrough.

From fierce rivalries to young guns getting their shot, here are the top five storylines that have us hyped for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen vs. McLaren: Desert showdown, round two

The early 2025 season has been all about Max Verstappen locking horns with McLaren’s dynamic duo, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. McLaren came out swinging, snagging wins in Australia and Shanghai to prove they’ve leveled up. But Verstappen hit back hard in Japan, stealing pole by a razor-thin 0.012 seconds and fending off the McLaren charge to claim his first victory of the year.

Bahrain is shaping up for what promises to be the next installment of this historic competition between these two teams. Can Verstappen sustain his Suzuka performance, or will McLaren’s papaya army retaliate? McLaren needs to prove itself after some questionable strategy decisions in Japan. The teammate dynamic could become even more interesting with Norris and Piastri tasting victory, but can they keep the peace while gunning for the top spot?

2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: Test of how far teams have come?

The circuit at Sakhir allowed teams to test their cars during February pre-season testing. The initial racing laps consisted of speculative driving because teams concealed their actual performance levels. The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix provides an opportunity to observe which teams have advanced the most since February.

LAP 49/53



George holding station right now in P5 with Kimi closing on fresher tyres in P6



Which teams have fixed their flaws since testing at Shakir? Red Bull resolved their rear-end grip problems, which appeared during testing. The midfield teams will get a chance to demonstrate their ability to gain on the leaders by performing strongly on Sunday. The track’s combination of straightaways and challenging turns will reveal all car weaknesses and strengths, thus providing a better insight into the long-term shape of the 2025 championship standings. The racing order and results in Bahrain function as an essential evaluation point for all drivers on the starting grid.

Ferrari’s fight to get back on track



It’s been a rough start for Ferrari in 2025. Despite a few bright spots—like Lewis Hamilton’s Sprint win in Shanghai—the iconic red cars have been stuck playing catch-up to McLaren and Red Bull. Sitting fourth in the Constructors’ Championship isn’t what the Tifosi signed up for, and team boss Frederic Vasseur isn’t sugarcoating it: Ferrari needs to step up.

🚨 | To tackle the SF-25’s chronic understeer, Leclerc developed a braking technique that improves corner rotation by slightly delaying brake release.



Bahrain, with all that pre-season testing data to lean on, is a golden opportunity for Ferrari to figure out what’s holding them back. Vasseur pinpointed car balance and tire wear as trouble spots—can they crack the code and unlock more speed from the SF-25? A strong result here is critical to keep their championship hopes alive. The pressure’s on in the desert for the Prancing Horse to deliver.

Sainz chasing a Williams breakthrough

Carlos Sainz ruled Bahrain’s pre-season testing as Ferrari’s top performer. The Spaniard faces challenges at Williams, having struggled to score points since joining his new team.

Williams across the entire 2024 season: 17 points

Williams after three races in 2025: 19 points



Despite their struggles, Sainz and Williams maintain a positive outlook. Sainz recognizes the car’s speed potential but needs to assemble all elements correctly. Team principal James Vowles admitted responsibility for the disorganized qualifying performance in Japan while expressing his belief that Sainz will soon achieve a major breakthrough. Carlos must transform his February testing success into substantial Williams points this weekend. His ability to adapt to new challenges faces a big test at the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Friday: Meet F1’s next stars

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is also a big draw due to its showcase of burgeoning talent and tomorrow’s potential champions. The first practice session (FP1) allows teams to let young drivers drive their cars, which follows F1 rookie running regulations, and provides fans with a preview of young drivers on their way up.

🚨 Ayumu Iwasa will drive in FP1 at the Bahrain GP instead of Max Verstappen



The Ferrari team will let Dino Beganovic drive during his FP1 racing debut and Williams has scheduled Luke Browning for the track. The Mercedes team has scheduled Frederik Vesti to drive their car, while Haas has assigned Ryō Hirakawa to drive and Aston Martin has chosen Felipe Drugovich to drive Fernando Alonso’s vehicle. The young drivers receive infrequent opportunities to demonstrate their abilities at high-profile events like this so the excitement is sky-high. .

The fight under the lights in Bahrain has become one of the favorite stops of the season and these storylines prove there’s a lot at stake besides the points. The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is full of drama and where all here for it.

