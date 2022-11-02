Fiserv Forum: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - fiservforum.com

On game day, there is no other place to be than at Fiserv Forum, watching the Milwaukee Bucks play basketball. If you’re planning a trip any time soon, here’s everything you will need to know ahead of your visit.

Where is Fiserv Forum located?

Fiserv Forum is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The address of Fiserv Forum is 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53203.

Who plays at Fiserv Forum?

The Milwaukee Bucks play at Fiserv Forum.

What is the capacity of the Fiserv Forum?

The capacity at Fiserv Forum is 17,385, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Fiserv Forum?

Fiserv Forum doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Fiserv Forum?

Credit – eventticketscenter.com

You can expect to pay around $25 when parking at Fiserv Forum. If you want to park at a cheap parking spot, then visit Spot Hero to reserve your parking spot at the venue.

Can you watch the Milwaukee Bucks warm up at Fiserv Forum?

Yes, you can watch the teams warm up as they put up a few shots at Fiserv Forum before the game tips off. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Fiserv Forum?

There is a no-bag policy at Fiserv Forum. Wallets smaller than 4” x 6” x 1” are permitted.

Is Fiserv Forum cashless?

Fiserv Forum is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Fiserv Forum?

Suites at Fiserv Forum cost between $3,500-$7,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Fiserv Forum feature interior lounge seating, a wet bar, an HDTV, and a dedicated suite attendant. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Fiserv Forum.

The Suite Level is just above the 100 Level seating section and has 17 suites on each sideline, 34 total in the arena.

Northwestern Mutual Club Lounges are located on the west end of the suite level.

The Loge Tables are located on the 100 level of Fiserv Forum. Featuring comfortable bar-style seating for 4, the Loge Tables are perfect for smaller groups seeking fantastic views.

The Panorama Deck is located within the Panorama Club on the Sky Mezzanine Level on the 6th floor.

The Tower Lounge is a private event space located on the southeast side of the arena, just above the 100 Level seating section on the main suite level.

What is there to eat at Fiserv Forum?

Credit – fiservforum.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Fiserv Forum. We have listed where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game.

Chick-Fil-A : Fans looking for the famous chicken sandwich, fries, soda, beer, and more can head out to section 105.

: Fans looking for the famous chicken sandwich, fries, soda, beer, and more can head out to section 105. Sobelman Burgers : Pickle chips and burgers out in sections 105, 116, and 220.

: Pickle chips and burgers out in sections 105, 116, and 220. Canal Street Pizzeria : Get delicious pizza out in sections 107, 118, and 224.

: Get delicious pizza out in sections 107, 118, and 224. Gold Rush Chicken : Fans looking for chicken sandwiches can head out to sections 116 and 221.

: Fans looking for chicken sandwiches can head out to sections 116 and 221. Klements : Get sausages and more out in section 117.

: Get sausages and more out in section 117. Coors Light Bar : Get Coors light and more out in section 228.

: Get Coors light and more out in section 228. Laughing Taco : Fans looking for tacos with delicious toppings and more can head to section 112.

: Fans looking for tacos with delicious toppings and more can head to section 112. Jack Daniel’s Stand : Get fried pickle chips, cheese curds, fried pickles, and more out in the Potawatomi Club.

: Get fried pickle chips, cheese curds, fried pickles, and more out in the Potawatomi Club. Craft Beer Bar : Fans looking for Milwaukee craft beer to enjoy on game day can head out to section 112.

: Fans looking for Milwaukee craft beer to enjoy on game day can head out to section 112. Iron Grate BBQ : Serving up BBQ dishes and more in section 121.

: Serving up BBQ dishes and more in section 121. Casamigos: Get signature cocktail drinks in a wide range of flavors.

