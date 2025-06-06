Lewis Hamilton and The Ferrari Fiasco: Is the Dream Dead?

Lewis Hamilton’s highly anticipated move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2025 was poised to be a fairy tale, a quest for a record eighth world title in the iconic red car, perhaps mirroring the legendary success of Michael Schumacher at Maranello. However, after nine rounds of the 2025 Formula 1 season, the reality has been starkly different from the initial hype. Far from a triumphant start, Hamilton’s tenure at Ferrari is being described in grim terms, with some in the Italian media suggesting the love story is already in full crisis.

Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle on the circuit

Lewis Hamilton himself called the Spanish Grand Prix his worst ever race, as his sixth-place finish was particularly concerning, notably being overtaken by Nico Hulkenberg in a Sauber late in the race, which is known to be the slowest car on the grid. This poor performance stood in sharp contrast to his teammate Charles Leclerc, who finished on the podium in P3 in Spain. The Monegasque driver now holds a significant advantage over Hamilton in Grand Prix results, leading 8-1 after nine races. Leclerc also sits higher in the drivers’ standings, 23 points ahead of Hamilton.

The Italian media has not held back its criticism as results continue to lag.

“On the track, in radio communications, in the interviews he has to give by contract, even if he would like to run away, to lock himself away, Lewis Hamilton is a dull star,” said Giorgio Terruzzi of Corriere della Serra. “He cannot keep up with Leclerc’s pace; he seems suspended between the search for the magic powder and the suspicion of being surrounded by a team that does not understand him and does not support him.”

Ouch.

Former F1 champion Nico Rosberg, Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate, has also weighed in on Hamilton’s current situation. Rosberg noted that while Hamilton might sometimes be off in qualifying, his race pace is usually “awesome,” making his performance in Spain “shockingly bad”.

“When you don’t have any answers, it’s really tough as a driver,” Rosberg said. “In light of the whole season he’s had so far, it’s a very dark situation.”

F1 insider questions the relationship with Ferrari

Johnny Herbert, a former Formula 1 driver and pundit, questioned whether the raw pace Hamilton has always possessed remains present. Herbert suggested that a peak Lewis Hamilton would be extracting the maximum from the Ferrari, akin to what Max Verstappen is currently doing with his Red Bull.

Several factors have been cited as contributing to Hamilton’s difficulties. Some suggest that the transition to an Italian team environment from Anglo-Saxon realities, such as Mercedes and McLaren, presents a challenge due to differing work systems.

The lack of a consistently winning car is also a factor. Difficulties adapting to the Ferrari simulator compared to the Mercedes one have also been mentioned. Additionally, an apparent struggle to gel with race engineer Riccardo Adami, including tense radio exchanges and poor communication or strategic decisions, has been noted as a cause for concern. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert highlighted a lack of a genuine connection with his engineer and suggested Hamilton hasn’t found his comfort zone since his Sprint win in China.

“There have been a couple of poor decisions in Ferrari’s strategy and poor communication over the radio, Hamilton doesn’t have the synergy with his engineer that he needs,” Herbert said

Could Hamilton be one-and-done at Ferrari?

Given this trajectory, questions are now arising about Hamilton’s future at Ferrari and in F1. The situation is being compared to that of four-time world champion Alain Prost, who joined Ferrari at the peak of his career in 1990 but was fired less than two years later. Sources note that Prost’s dismissal followed a build-up of negative comments about the car, internal politics, and mishandling of the Italian media, parallels that Hamilton is starting to encounter.

Although a split before the significant regulation changes in 2026 would seem illogical, the disappointing start has raised the possibility of an infamous Ferrari sacking if results don’t improve. The question of whether Hamilton himself might consider retirement has also been posed.

With his move to Ferrari proving to be more of a nightmare than a dream, thus far, the next several races are being viewed as critical. The Canadian Grand Prix, a track where Hamilton has historically excelled, is highlighted as a key opportunity. If he has another difficult weekend like in Barcelona, it could signal deeper issues.

While David Croft of Sky Sports believes Hamilton can turn things around, the pressure is mounting for a significant change in fortune. At this juncture, sources suggest Ferrari needs to back Leclerc, who is seen as the driver controlling the team’s future and the one they can rely on.

“But look, if anyone can do it and turn it around, the seven-time world champion that is Lewis Hamilton can definitely turn it around,” Sky Sports commentator David Croft said. “Very simply, Lewis will be around next year,” he added. “He’s not going anywhere.”