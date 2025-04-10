2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: Podium picks including Norris, Verstappen

Credit: © Sportsnaut

The Formula 1 season rolls on this weekend with the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, kicking off the night racing calendar at the Sakhir International Circuit. After an enjoyable but unsurprising opening to the year, the pecking order starts taking shape with several teams feeling the heat of keeping the pace. McLaren has set the pace so far, but the field is tight, promising a thrilling showdown under the lights. But who will make the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix podium?

Here’s our take on who’ll claim the podium spots in Bahrain, with one big long-shot surprise.

Related: 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix: 5 Top Storylines, Verstappen vs. McLaren

2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Winner: Max Verstappen (+350)

It’s hardly a shock to see Max Verstappen atop our list, even if the betting odds favor McLaren’s drivers. The reigning champ is poised to notch his second win of 2025 and make it three Bahrain victories in a row. McLaren’s Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri duo may lead the early betting, but Verstappen and Red Bull have tricks up their sleeves. Reports suggest Red Bull’s straight-line speed could prove decisive on Bahrain’s trio of long straights. At the same time, Norris has admitted McLaren struggles in slower corners—prime territory for Verstappen to pounce. Tire wear remains a question mark for Red Bull, but if Verstappen grabs pole, history shows he’s tough to beat here. Bahrain loves a repeat winner, and Verstappen’s name is already etched in that legacy.

Related: Verstappen triumphs in Japan…AGAIN!

2nd Place: Lando Norris (+120)

Even with Verstappen as our top pick, Lando Norris is too good to fade entirely, landing him second in our predictions for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix. McLaren’s pre-season form in Bahrain was electric, and they’ve carried that momentum into the season’s first three races. Norris knows this track well—his lone F2 win came here in 2018, and he bagged his first F1 points in 2019. With odds at +120 making him the favorite, he’ll be hungry to keep McLaren flying. Verstappen might edge him out, but Norris has the consistency and car pace to lock down a solid runner-up spot.

Related: 2025 Japanese Grand Prix: Winners and Losers from Suzuka, including Lando Norris

3rd Place: Charles Leclerc (+2200)

For the final podium step, we’re backing Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. The Scuderia’s 2025 season has been a dud, labeled a “wildcard” with “fundamental” car issues since China. Yet Bahrain has been kind to Ferrari in the ground effect era, with Leclerc taking the win in 2022 and often pushing Red Bull hard here. Despite their shaky form, Leclerc’s talent and Ferrari’s track record make him a tempting bet at +2200. Tire strategy could shake things up, too, and if the stars align, Leclerc might sneak onto the podium.

You know the drill… it’s Bahrain briefing time 🎧 pic.twitter.com/lu0i1ybUoU — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 10, 2025

Dark Horse: George Russell (+1400)

Though we’re sticking with Verstappen, Norris, and Leclerc for the 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix podium, George Russell could crash the party. Cooler conditions might have boosted Mercedes’ early-season results and Russell has hinted that Bahrain’s heat could expose their tire wear woes. Mercedes hasn’t clicked here since 2021, which hurts their prospects. Still, Russell’s skill can’t be ignored, and if Mercedes has tweaked their setup, he might defy the odds at +1400. It’s a long shot, but not impossible.

Hot. Humid. Challenging. This is the Bahrain GP!



Previewing round four with George, Kimi and @PET_Motorsports 💚 pic.twitter.com/lvu03oKQfA — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) April 10, 2025

The 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix is shaping up to be a much better race than we saw at Suzuka last week. McLaren’s early dominance meets Verstappen’s mastery, with Red Bull’s Bahrain-specific strengths tipping the scales in his favor. Norris won’t go down without a fight, and Leclerc could capitalize on Ferrari’s past success here. Russell’s a wildcard to watch, though Mercedes might find the desert a tougher nut to crack. Buckle up—this one’s going to be good.