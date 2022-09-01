Evaluating whether the Dallas Cowboys made the right call with Cooper Rush

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys had a bit of an impasse with regard to who would back up Dak Prescott this season. Jerry Jones’s coaching staff chose Cooper Rush over Will Grier after both players had notable training camps and preseasons.

Prescott’s status as the franchise quarterback is a source of contention for Cowboys fans, but the battle for QB2 generated headlines too. Both signal-callers brought something different to the table this offseason, and the decision likely wasn’t an easy one. However, coach Mike McCarthy likely felt that Cooper’s experience was the determining factor when compared to Grier’s greenness.

Cooper Rush is a proven commodity for the Dallas Cowboys

Look, the fact is, Cowboys fans don’t want to see either Rush or Grier in the regular season. Regardless of how they might feel about Prescott, he’s the team’s best chance at a postseason run despite an underwhelming offseason. In Rush’s defense, he’s played in 10 games for Dallas since 2017, starting one last year. If you’re keeping tabs, Rush’s record as a starter is 1-0 as of last season. In fact, he had a spot start against the Minnesota Vikings back in October, leading the Cowboys to a 6-1 record. In that game, Rush threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns, and just one interception.

Taking the safe, surefire route is often the best one in football. Rush proved he could be relied upon when needed. Some fans aren’t high on him, but then again, it doesn’t matter. McCarthy knows better than anyone the value of a reliable backup quarterback after Rush helped keep the Cowboys’ momentum going early on in the season.

Will Grier can still develop on Cowboys’ practice squad

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for the Cowboys, Grier will remain on the practice squad, there he can quietly continue fine-tuning his game. He looked impressive throughout the preseason despite mostly unimpressive numbers. Be that as it may, Grier looked good when it came to the intangibles, which is arguably more important than preseason numbers. If you look at his play, Grier showcased an ability to be fluid with his movements. In particular, Grier’s reads impressed while maintaining poise and moving through his progressions quickly. Simply put, he looked like a potential NFL quarterback.

Looking ahead, Rush is the backup and barring an injury to Prescott, he won’t see meaningful snaps which is a good thing. Grier’s ability to put the ball in tight places as he did during camp certainly garnered him attention. He’ll likely remain a developmental project for the Cowboys unless he gets picked up by another squad.

Related: Nine-time Pro Bowler Jason Peters to meet with Dallas Cowboys; 3 reasons it’s a perfect match