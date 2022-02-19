Fresh of first Super Bowl win, Eric Weddle will turn to high school coaching

After spending a full two regular seasons out of football, Eric Weddle suddenly showed up to work with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams as they began their playoff run. Little did he know, he’d end up playing a pivotal role, becoming the team’s defensive play-caller in the biggest game of his career.

Weddle’s four-game experience that ended with his only Super Bowl ring is likely to leave hundreds of other “retired” former NFL players hope that maybe they can convince their old team to allow them to do the same heading into the playoffs.

That’s very unlikely. What Weddle did is second to none. Jumping off the couch, Weddle held his own, even at 36 years old.

After such an incredible ride, what will Eric Weddle turn to next? He’s already said he’s going back to retirement, with no further desire to keep playing. He already won his ring.

Now, the six-time Pro Bowl safety wants to remain involved in football in some capacity. Which apparently will be as a coach.

High school coaching career is calling Eric Weddle’s name

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport passes along word of Weddle’s second career in football, where he’s expected to join the Rancho Bernardo high school football team as the head coach.

While he won’t be pursuing another Super Bowl ring, Weddle will be on the sidelines of football games in 2022, just at a much lower level.

Still, Rancho Bernardo has to be thrilled to have an established NFL pro leading their program. Weddle gets the opportunity to remain in California while helping numerous young athletes achieve their dream of playing football. It’s a fine second, or maybe third act in his accomplished football career.

