Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen nearly sets record during NYC Grand Prix

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has not played in a football game since he was a member of the Oregon Ducs back in 2016.

That didn’t stop Philadelphia from signing the speedster as an undrafted free agent this past spring. The Eagles are going to get a look at Allen during training camp and the preseason.

If what we saw from the 6-foot burner during the NYC Grand Prix this weekend is any indication, Philadelphia might have found itself a gem.

Allen ran the 100-meter hurdles in 12.84 seconds during Sunday’s meet. In the process, he put up the third-fastest time ever recorded in the history of the event.

“I thought I could break the record today. Clean up a few things, and four hundredths of a second is four thousandths of a second per hurdle, which is so small. Going to have to wait for another race.” Devon Allen on near-record performance, via NBC Sports Philadelphia

A two-time Olympian, Allen defeated silver medalist Grant Holloway at Icahn Stadium on Randall’s Island in New York City. In the end, he missed the world record by 0.04 seconds.

Aries Merritt set the world record with a 12.80 time in 2012. Last June saw Holloway nearly match it with a time of 12.81.

Devon Allen and hopes to be a two-sport athlete

Allen tested positive for COVID-19 in late May, missing organized team activities in the process. It was a set back for someone who boasts long odds to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster.

“I think COVID is not good because your body is trying to recover, but it was good for me to get off my feet for seven to 10 days and not do anything. It worked out. I feel good and now I can start getting ready for USAs and Worlds.” Devon Allen on COVId-19

Despite missing OTAs, Allen is expected to report for training camp late next month and will have an opportunity to prove himself to the Eagles’ brass.

Devon Allen stats (2014-16): 54 receptions, 919 yards, 8 TD

It will certainly be interesting to see him in action. While it will be an uphill climb, the athleticism Allen displayed this weekend gives him a fighting chance. If nothing else, a spot on the practice squad could be in the cards.

