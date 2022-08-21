Devon Allen, former Olympian, shows off world-class speed with 55-yard TD catch

Philadelphia Eagles undrafted free agent Devon Allen had yet to make much of an impact during the preseason after signing with the team this past spring.

That changed big time with the two-time Olympian burning the Cleveland Browns on a 55-yard touchdown strike from backup quarterback Reid Sinnett. The dude was absolutely flying down the field before laying out in the end zone to haul in the pass.

Oh man. Browns defensive backs Herb Miller and Lavert Hill had absolutely no chance to run down Allen as he turned on the burners. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Devon Allen reached a speed of 20.93 miles-per-hour. You read that right, 20.93 miles-per hour. He was going faster than a car in a school zone.

Devon Allen as a dark horse for the Philadelphia Eagles 53-man roster?

It’s a pretty big long shot. Before signing with Philadelphia back in April, Allen had not played competitive football since he was a member of the Oregon Ducks back in 2016. He then tested positive for COVID-19 in May, missing part of the off-season program.

A two-time Olympian for the United States, Allen reached the finals in the 110-meter hurdles in both 2016 and 2020. It was this past June that he nearly made history by running a 12.84-second in the 100-meter hurdles at the NYC Grand Prix — the third-fastest time ever recorded.

While Allen does lack experience playing on the gridiron, he’s 100% invested on attempting to make it with the Eagles.

“I’d like to give it a good go. It wasn’t just like a one-and-done thing. It’s just kind of like a commitment for me. And, as long as I feel comfortable playing and feel like I can play good football, I’ll play.” Devon Allen to Sports Illustrated earlier in August

If this one play is any indication, Allen might just stick. It could be as a member of the Eagles’ practice squad. Either way, we have to give him credit for trying.