Denver Broncos training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know

Denver Broncos training camp is closing in and fans of the team are excited for a new era of football in Denver. Not only was the team sold during the offseason, but they also have a new franchise quarterback that will be calling the plays in 2022.

The acquisition of Seattle Seahawks great Russell Wilson is one of the organization’s biggest moves since trading for Peyton Manning in 2012. That deal led to the team’s last Super Bowl win in 2015 and the hopes for the Wilson era are just as high.

Along with bringing in the Seahawks legend, the team also made a couple of big-money additions to the defense in the signings of Cowboys veteran Randy Gregory and 49ers tackle DJ Jones. The duo is expected to aid in a defense that has top-10 potential in 2022.

Let’s dive into Sportsnaut’s Denver Broncos training camp preview. As we examine everything you need to know from the camp’s location, schedule, and storylines to follow.

Denver Broncos training camp schedule

For the eighth straight year, the Denver Broncos will base their summer training camp out of the UCHealth Training Center in Dove Valley, Colorado. The team’s camp will begin on July 27 and run through August 11. As many as 14 of the practices will allow fans to be in attendance. You can get the full run down of the training sessions that will be open to the public below.

July 27, 10 AM ET

July 28, 10 AM ET

July 29, 10 AM ET

July 30, 10 AM ET

August 1, 10 AM ET

August 2, 10 AM ET

August 3, 10 AM ET

August 4, 10 AM ET

August 5, 10 AM ET

August 6, 10 AM ET

August 8, 10 AM ET

August 9, 10 AM ET

August 10, 10 AM ET

August 11, 11 AM ET

Denver Broncos training camp locations

In case you were curious about where the organization has held its previous training camps, here is a quick overview of those locations, via Pro Football Reference.

2015 – 2022 – UCHealth Training Center, Dove Valley, Colorado

UCHealth Training Center, Dove Valley, Colorado 2003 – 2014 – Denver Broncos Training Facility – Dove Valley, Colorado

Denver Broncos Training Facility – Dove Valley, Colorado 1982 – 2002 – University of Northern Colorado – Greeley, Colorado

University of Northern Colorado – Greeley, Colorado 1976 – 1981 – Colorado State – Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State – Fort Collins, Colorado 1972 – 1975 – Cal Poly Pomona – Pomona, California

Cal Poly Pomona – Pomona, California 1967 – 1971 – Denver Broncos Training Facility – Adams County, Colorado

Denver Broncos Training Facility – Adams County, Colorado 1965 – 1966 – Colorado School of Mines – Golden, Colorado

Colorado School of Mines – Golden, Colorado 1962 – 1964 – Colorado State – Fort Collins, Colorado

Colorado State – Fort Collins, Colorado 1960 – 1961 – Colorado School of Mines – Golden, Colorado

Can fans attend the Broncos training camp this year?

Yes, fans can go and check out the stars of their favorite football team in person this summer. Seating for practices is on a first-come, first-serve basis and begins at 9 AM ET on the day of training. If you do plan on attending one of the 14 public practices, here is a word of advice from the Denver Broncos: “The seating area is on a natural grass surface with a very limited amount of shade, so please bring proper footwear, clothing, and sunscreen.”

Storylines, position battles for Denver Broncos training camp

Here are the top storylines to follow and position battles to watch during the Broncos 2022 training camp.

Nathaniel Hackett must demand respect and build relationships

Training camp is a key moment for a new head coach. Sure, mini camp in the spring allows them the chance to get familiar with their players, but many of their best don’t attend or on a limited basis. Training camp is when a coach has to lay the hammer down and set an example for what their regime will be like.

It isn’t always well-received but is a necessary part of building a culture. Not to mention, the lead coach must also forge relationships that make veterans and lockerroom leaders buy into what a coach and his staff want to do. There are high expectations for the Broncos in 2022 and Hackett will have to hit the ground running.

Almost every offensive line spot could be up for grabs

Left tackle Garett Bolles is probably the only player with a guaranteed starting spot in 2022. However, after that, every other position on the line could be up for grabs. Last year’s starter Lloyd Cushenberry will look to hold on to the center spot against Quinn Meinerz, rookie Luke Wattenberg, and Graham Glasgow.

Glasgow and Dalton Risner have a leg up at the guard spots, but Netane Muti and Ben Braden will definitely get opportunities to win those jobs. It will be a major story to follow as the team decides who will be the starting squad protecting Wilson.

Russell Wilson must learn a new offense and develop chemistry with his receivers

Wilson developing chemistry with his top four receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and K.J. Hamler will also be a major story in camp. The team’s running back situation isn’t overly strong, so Wilson and the receivers will need to carry a lot of responsibilities next season. The faster they get on the same page the quicker the start the team can have in a tough division.