Denver Broncos’ Russell Wilson keeping the receipts from those who doubt him

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is a future first ballot Hall of Famer. He’s won a Super Bowl title and changed the trajectory of his former Seattle Seahawks team.

Despite this, Wilson continues to face backlash from naysayers and skeptics. In talking about that ahead of Denver’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the veteran opened up about his critics.

“I think you’ve got them in your back pocket sometimes,’’ Wilson told reporters when asked if he keeps receipts from those who have doubted him.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

The Q&A followed comments from Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders after his team upset Texas Christian on Saturday to open up the 2023 college football season.

As for Wilson, the veteran doubled down on his belief that he will return to form in 2023 under new head coach Sean Payton.

“I’m used to some of those who believe and some of those who doubt, and I think that when you’re playing high stakes and you dream to be the best you can possibly be every day, there’s always going to be people that question whether you can do it or not. And I think I’ve proven that throughout my career what I can do and I got to do it again,” Wilson told reporters.

Related: NFL Week 1 storylines

Russell Wilson under microscope heading into 2023 season

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was acquired by Denver from the Seahawks for a plethora of draft capital and players ahead of the 2022 season. He proceeded to put up a career-worst performance (16 TD, 11 INT in 15 starts) while leading Denver to the lowest point-per game total in the NFL and a mere 4-11 record.

This performance is one of the reasons Denver fired then-head coach Nathaniel Hackett before one season was up, ultimately replacing him with Sean Payton after a trade from the New Orleans Saints during the spring. After all, the Broncos’ brass has a lot committed to Wilson moving forward.

Russell Wilson contract: 5 years, $242.59 million w/ $161 total guaranteed

This extension Denver signed Wilson to pretty much links it to the embattled quarterback through the 2025 season. Hence, why it made sense to exhaust further draft capital to acquire a highly respected offensive mind in Payton.

As for Payton, he also has not held back his criticism of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

“He (Payton) told Wilson that to salvage his career he needed to focus less on Russell Inc. “Will you f—ing stop kissing all the babies?” he said. “You’re not running for public office.” ESPN’s Seth Wickersham on Sean Payton and Russell Wilson

Wilson and his Broncos open the regular season at home against the division rival Raiders. Denver has lost six consecutive games to its AFC foe.