Deion Sanders son, Shedeur, dominates for Jackson State in season-opening blowout

Deion Sanders is building a program with Jackson State. Boasting a 16-5 record since taking over for the small-school program back in 2020, Sanders has also caught the attention of the nation by being able to recruit with the best of them. It has led to some pretty strong war of words between Primetime and legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

Sanders and the Tigers did their talking on the field Sunday against an overmatched Florida A&M squad at the Orange Bloom Classic in South Beach.

Shedeur Sanders, the son of Deion, absolutely dominated under center. He completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions. A sophomore four-star recruit, Sanders completed each of his first 17 passes with three touchdowns, proving himself to be in a league of his own.

Shedeur Sanders has been DOMINANT 😤



He's started the Orange Blossom Classic 16/16 for 157 yds and 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/XJg3yIqtA5 — Andscape (@andscape) September 4, 2022

Deion Sanders and Jackson State would win by the score of 59-3 en route to absolutely dominating a lesser opponent. It’s going to be a continued theme throughout the 2022 season for the HBCU program.

Deion Sanders has Jackson State looking elite

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s stats were pretty ridiculous. Jackson State tallied 25 first downs compared to 13 for Florida A&M. It outgained an overmatched opponent by a total of 315 yards.

As for Shedeur Sanders, his season-opening perfomance came after the quarterback threw 30 touchdowns comapared to just eight interceptions as a freshman in 2021. He is legitimately one of the most-electric players in college football.

After losing to Louisiana-Monroe back on September 18 of 2021, Jackson State ran off nine consecutive wins before a loss to South Carolina State in the Celebration Bowl. The team is now 14-2 in its past 16 games under Sanders.

One of the greatest cornerbacks to ever do it and a Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion has now turned into one heck of a college football head coach. It will be fun to see this story develop as the 2022 season continues for Deion Sanders, his son and the entire Jackson State football program.