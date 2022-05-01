Deebo Samuel ‘dug in’ on trade demand, New England Patriots not pursuing him

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NFL Draft concluded with Deebo Samuel still on the San Francsico 49ers roster and with Odell Beckham Jr. teasing a trade to the New England Patriots. While Beckham Jr’s reporting isn’t accurate, Samuel’s request remains in place.

Samuel requested a trade in April, unhappy with the situation in San Francisco. The All-Pro receiver told the 49ers not to make him a contract offer, requesting a trade to a situation where he’d be a lot more comfortable.

It became evident quickly during the NFL Draft that Samuel wouldn’t be moved this weekend. Once the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson with the 10th pick and wide receivers flew off the board in the top-20 selections, San Francisco made it clear no deal would happen.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 1,770 scrimmage yards, 14 total touchdowns in 16 games

While the 26-year-old wideout remains on San Francisco’s radar, NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler shared Sunday on SportsCenter that Samuel is still sticking by his trade request.

“Right now, the teams who were involved or that inquired about Samuel addressed their needs at receiver in the draft. So this could be a long process. I’m told Deebo still is dug in, still wants to be traded, but knows this could drag out for a while.” NFL insider Jeremy Fowler with latest on Deebo Samuel trade saga

This is where a calm situation could get more difficult in the coming weeks. The new NFL CBA created hefty fines for players who don’t report for training camp, making it especially costly for those on four-year rookie contracts.

If Samuel wants to be traded and this isn’t about money, he could threaten to sit out games. Players across the league have acknowledged that a teammate sitting out doesn’t negatively impact their view of them with that person making a decision that is best for their family.

However, it could put pressure on the 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco needs its best offensive player to be successful this fall and trading him for future picks would be a massive blow for a Super Bowl contender.

New England Patriots not pursuing Deebo Samuel

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Odell Beckham Jr. tweet, it’s evident he was trying to troll his friend and it came at the expense of New England Patriots fans. Multiple NFL reporters shot down the rumor on Saturday and Fowler explained on Sunday why Samuel won’t be playing for New England.

“I never got the sense the Patriots were involved, that his price tag would be too rich.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on New England Patriots interest in Deebo Samuel (H/T Bleacher Report)

For a team that many viewed as one of the biggest losers from the 2022 NFL Draft, being teased about landing Samuel only to find out New England isn’t pursuing him only makes things worse. In an offseason where so many AFC teams became stronger, the Patriots face significant questions heading into the summer regarding their ability to compete with the playoff contenders.