Deebo Samuel’s social media activity hints at reconciliation with San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made it clear after Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft that a Deebo Samuel trade likely isn’t happening. Based on the All-Pro receiver’s social media behavior, he seemed to get the message and responded positively to it.

Samuel requested a trade in April, but reports have varied about the specific cause. He told San Francisco not to make him a contract offer, instead just wanting to play elsewhere. However, the 49ers made it known they have zero interest in trading their best player on offense.

With San Francisco looking to compete for a Super Bowl this season, there’s no incentive in trading Samuel. The New York Jets emerged as a potential landing spot when they held the 10th overall pick, but that’s now off the table.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Samuel is aware of the leverage San Francisco holds right now. With a holdout in training camp unlikely, given the financial cost, it seems Samuel is warming up to the idea of playing for the 49ers this fall.

As noticed on Twitter, Samuel is now following quarterback Trey Lance, the San Francisco 49ers account and many of his teammates on Instagram. According to Pro Football Talk, Samuel also liked a post about how the differences between him and the 49ers can be worked out.

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 1,770 scrimmage yards, 14 total touchdowns in 16 games

This would definitely be the best-case scenario for San Francisco. Even if it remains highly likely that Samuel doesn’t want to be with the team for years to come, regaining his commitment for the 2022 season is huge for Shanahan.

While it’s always possible this situation could flip the other way in an instant, with Samuel doubling down on his trade demand, things are looking favorable for the 49ers right now.

