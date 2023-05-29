DeAndre Hopkins ‘open’ to reuniting with Deshaun Watson on Cleveland Browns

There was a time when DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson formed one of the most potent dynamic duos in the NFL. But those days are long gone. Still, many Houston Texans fans will never forget the magic displayed between the talented Pro Bowlers from 2017-19.

Now that Hopkins has hit free agency, is there a scenario where he reunites with his former quarterback on the Cleveland Browns?

Jeremy Fowler, making an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter, said he “senses” Hopkins would welcome an opportunity to pair up with Watson again. Yet, the NFL insider also noted that he didn’t think the Browns should be viewed as “major contenders” to land the 30-year-old receiver.

The Browns already made several adjustments to their receiving corps this offseason, trading for Elijah Moore, signing Marquise Goodwin, and drafting Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman in the third round.

But none of these additions have nearly the same accomplishments as Hopkins in his career. Still, the Browns might already feel pretty good about their cast of receivers with Amari Cooper set to return as the top target and David Njoku providing another strong complementary option.

Hopkins earned first-team All-Pro honors all three seasons with Watson, so if there’s a scenario where he could be on the receiving end of his passes again, it’s hard to imagine there not being at least some level of interest. But as you can imagine, the Browns won’t be the only teams viewed as an ideal fit to sign the best receiver available in free agency.

