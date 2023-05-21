NFL insider suggests Las Vegas Raiders could trade Davante Adams this summer

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams created headlines heading into the summer by offering a blunt answer regarding his concerns with the offense heading into the 2023 season. While he’s since backtracked on some of those comments, it instantly led to his name floating in NFL trade rumors.

Adams was traded to the Raiders last season, at his request, then signed a contract that made him one of the highest-paid NFL players. At the time, he was happy to be reunited with college teammate Derek Carr and planned to spend the rest of his career in Las Vegas.

Davante Adams stats (2022): 100 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns

However, the Raiders parted ways with Carr this offseason and replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo. It’s expected to have a significant impact on the Raiders’ offense, potentially resulting in fewer throws deep downfield.

Derek Carr stats 2022 (deep passes): 14.1% deep-throw rate, 33.8% completion rate

14.1% deep-throw rate, 33.8% completion rate Jimmy Garoppolo stats 2022 (deep passes): 9.1% deep-throw rate, 28.6% completion

The move fueled Adams’ concerns that head coach Josh McDaniels will use more check-down passes in 2023, with an emphasis on Garoppolo throwing to his first read and making quick throws to slot receivers, tight ends and running backs.

In a loaded conference with Las Vegas near the bottom of NFL power rankings, it led to speculation that Adams could demand a trade. While moving Adams would hurt the Raiders’ offense and the cap hit makes it unlikely, one NFL insider believes there is a scenario where it could happen this year.

Davante Adams contract: $14.74M cap hit (2023), $25.35M cap hit (’24), $44.1M cap hit (2025-’26)

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk raised the possibility of the Raiders trading Adams after June 1. If Las Vegas did that, it would immediately create $6.89 million in cap space for the upcoming season.

However, making that move also comes with its own costs. By spreading out the dead cap hits over multiple years, Las Vegas would only gain $2 million of cap space in 2024. If the Raiders keep him and trade Adams after June 1 next year, they would gain $17 million in cap space for the 2024 season.

Adams would be a highly-coveted trade target for Super Bowl contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. However, it seems extremely unlikely that Las Vegas will even entertain trade inquiries into him.