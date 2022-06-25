Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys not close on contract extension

One of the very first moves the Dallas Cowboys made this offseason was placing the franchise tag on tight end Dalton Schultz. The tight end didn’t take long to sign the tender, guaranteeing him $10.9 million for the 2022 season, indicating he wants to return to Dallas for a fifth season, if not longer.

Usually when teams use the franchise tag, it’s a precursor to a contract extension. But we’ve yet to see the Cowboys make up much ground on that front. Is there cause for concern?

Dalton Schultz has until July 15 to sign extension

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dak Prescott and Co. likely don’t have to worry about whether Dalton Schultz will be a part of the Cowboys’ high-powered offense once again in 2022, by all indications, he wants to stick around in Dallas, as he noted back in April.

“Obviously, I think this is the place that I want to be. I’ve got a good rapport with a lot of the guys here. I love being here. I love this organization,” said Schultz.

Franchise-tagged players have until July 15 to sign an extension, giving Schultz and the Cowboys plenty of time to come to an agreement, but discussions aren’t going well to date.

According to Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News, Schultz and the Cowboys are “far apart in negotiations“.

Meanwhile the Cowboys have over $20 million in cap space heading into training camp, so they can afford to bump up Schultz’s salary a bit in 2022 if they wish.

After Schultz put up career-best numbers last season, maybe the Cowboys want to see him prove he can do it again before committing bigger bucks to their emerging tight end. Yet, Schultz likely feels the best is yet to come, as he looks to build upon an 800-yard, 8 TD season.

The Cowboys likely will want to find common ground with their starting tight end, as he’s clearly become a top target for Prescott, after seeing 104 opportunities a season ago, no matter the cost.

