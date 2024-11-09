NFL insider rips Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, says ‘organization needs a new voice at the top’

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys’ failures this season belong to one person — owner Jerry Jones.

Jones put together this team that’s currently 3-5 and third in the NFC East. He didn’t improve the franchise last offseason, especially when he passed on signing running back Derrick Henry. The playoffs are a long shot as the Cowboys are 13th in the NFC standings.

Injuries continue to mount as franchise quarterback Dak Prescott will be placed on injured reserve and miss several weeks due to a severe hamstring injury. There’s a chance he could miss the rest of the season, but that’s not yet known.

Offensively, the Cowboys rank 15th in average yards per game (336.1), 31st in rushing yards per game (82.0), and 20th in points per game (21.4). It’s not much better on the other side of the ball. The Dallas defense gives up the seventh-most yards per game (364.8), third-most rushing yards per game (147.8), and ranks second-most in points allowed per game (28.1).

It’s been 29 years since the Cowboys last won the Super Bowl. It’s also been 29 years since Dallas even made the NFC Championship game.

NFL insiders slam Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

One NFL insider slammed Jones, stating that the Cowboys’ fortunes won’t change until there’s a new organizational voice.

The Athletic’s Zak Keefer took Jones to task in a recent column, calling this year’s disappointments and previous playoff failures “damning indictments on Jones’ stubborn approach.”

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s fait accompli in Dallas this season. Prescott’s injury will only expedite the result that was already coming. Even if he were healthy, this team doesn’t have the firepower to go on a late-season run. The offense is too one-dimensional and the defense far too inconsistent to hang with the better teams in the NFC: the Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, [Philadelphia] Eagles, [San Francisco] 49ers and Atlanta Falcons. The disappointments of this year — and the playoff losses of the past several years — are damning indictments on Jones’ stubborn approach. This organization needs a new voice at the top. And it’s not getting one anytime soon,” Keefer wrote.

The Athletic’s Mike Sando also took Jones to task, saying the owner’s top priorities are “the spotlight and profits.”

“The team will miss the playoffs, and there will be much speculation about a potential coaching change, which will keep the team in the news. If this sounds a little cynical, it is. I’ve gotten to a point where analyzing this franchise can seem repetitive and futile. What is Jones striving for here?” Sando noted.

The Cowboys have a big NFC East matchup on Sunday, as they are seven-point home underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

