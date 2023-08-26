Dallas Cowboys’ top pick Mazi Smith reportedly struggling early, falling short of expectations

The Dallas Cowboys’ draft history is one of the biggest reasons why they enter the season near the top of the 2023 NFL power rankings. However, first-round pick Mazi Smith reportedly hasn’t quite lived up to the expectations many had for him.

Holding the 26th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Dallas had several options with its top pick. As captured on the Roku series The Pick Is In, the Cowboys’ front office was debating between either bolstering its defensive line with Smith or using the selection on Syracuse offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron.

While Dallas loved the idea of pairing Bergeron on the left side of the line with Tyler Smith, it wanted someone who could make a more immediate impact. As Cowboys’ vice president of player personnel Will McClay argued, Sith “helps us now and in the future”, an assertion that Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy agreed with.

The Cowboys drafted Smith, believing the 6-foot-3 and 337-pound tackle would plug in perfectly on their defensive line, shoring up a run defense that needed assistance. However, it appears Smith’s first training camp reportedly wasn’t smooth.

Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf of The Athletic highlighted 10 Cowboys players they’ll be watching closely in the final preseason game. When mentioning Smith, it was made clear that the rookie has been very inconsistent thus far with some poor showings in practice and the preseason.

“There have been moments when he has showcased his unique strength and athletic ability. There have also been times when he’s been overmatched. The expectations are high for Dallas’ first-round pick. He didn’t have a great showing at Seattle last weekend. It’ll be interesting to see how he responds against the Raiders.” Jon Machota and Saad Yousuf on Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith

While it’s not unusual for top picks to struggle, defensive linemen typically have the early advantage in practice and games over offensive linemen. Smith’s issues are also amplified because defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, a third-round pick in 2020, is reportedly on the roster bubble.

Depth and talent on the interior defensive line are critical for Dallas. It was a weakness last season, resulting in opponents averaging 4.4 yards per carry and the Cowboys’ interior pass rush struggling. Smith still has plenty of time to turn it around, but the Cowboys drafted him for his immediate impact and thus far he’s not delivering.