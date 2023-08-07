Dak Prescott takes subtle shot at former coach when explaining Dallas Cowboys’ new-look offense

In explaining how different the Dallas Cowboys offense for 2023 is, quarterback Dak Prescott took a subtle shot at how former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and a particular thing they lacked when he ran the unit.

There is a lot of pressure on the Dallas Cowboys offense heading into the new season. While they are currently ranked in the top 10 of our NFL offense rankings, the unit faltered in many key moments during a strong season in 2022. It was all the more frustrating because, for the first time in a long time, the Dallas defense was a powerhouse and held up their side of the bargain.

Related: Love Fantasy Sports? Get Top FREE Insights From One Of The World’s Best Players Today!

One consistent issue for the Cowboys’ offense last season was interceptions, as Dak Prescott led the NFL with 15 and had several games where he threw multiple INTs. That problem during a 12-win season where they hoped to reach the Super Bowl is why offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the fall guy and was fired after the season.

Moore’s dismissal was a surprise to many around the league due to the fact that Prescott progressed a lot as a quarterback after the NFL veteran took over the reins of the offense. However, since head coach Mike McCarthy has a lengthy history of calling plays, that responsibility was instead handed to him in 2023. The organization also hired veteran OC Brian Schottenheimer to help assist with the weekly strategy.

Dak Prescott claims communication a huge difference in 2023 Dallas Cowboys offense

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Well, so far in Cowboys training camp, the offense seems to be very happy with the new way things have been structured on that side of the ball heading into the new season.

On Sunday, Yahoo Sports published a piece in which they received various opinions on the new-look offense from coaches and players. One of the major changes is new attention to detail on the intricacies of the offense, even down to the receivers knowing the number of steps the QB will take in his post-snap drop.

Dak Prescott stats with Kellen Moore (2022): 12 G, 2,860 passing yards, 23 TD, 15 INT, 91.1 rating

However, when Dak Prescott was asked to explain the big differences between this year and last year, he pointed to communication as being a huge change from this point last summer.

“Just crazy amount of details,” Prescott said about the new offense. “Guys are on the same page, just being very open and communicating. That has been a world of difference.”

It is a simple thing but also a bit troublesome that there was not more communication last season for such a complicated and sophisticated thing like an NFL offense. We shall see if it makes a real difference for the Cowboys in 2023, and if Moore has similar problems in his new job running the Los Angeles Chargers offense.