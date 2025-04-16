4 Nico Iamaleava landing spots after Tennessee QB hits transfer portal

Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

The college football transfer portal has arguably never been a bigger topic of discussion than it is right now after former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava essentially decided to hold out from spring workouts in hopes of landing a larger Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) contract.

Tennessee and Iamaleava have since mutually agreed to part ways after the Vols balked at increasing his $2.4 million in NIL money. Many college football experts have cast doubt on Iamaleava’s ability to land more money, some have even suggested he may be forced to take even less.

Yet, now that he’s officially entered the portal with a ‘do not contact’ tag, there’s widespread speculation that he’s already found a new team. So, which team could Iamaleava be joining?

Nico Iamaleava could join UCLA Bruins

Credit: Caitie McMekin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many other schools reportedly ceased their pursuit of Nico Iamaleava, the UCLA Bruins have yet to be ruled out. Plus, UCLA already has ties to the Iamaleava family after Nico’s younger brother, Madden, initially committed to the school before flipping to Arkansas.

Oklahoma State could make a big splash

Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Mike Gundy has a quarterback battle playing out for the Oklahoma State Cowboys, they could take a significant step forward with the 6-foot-6 quarterback who led the Vols to 10 wins last season. Plus, if coach Gundy hasn’t been impressed with what he’s seen in workouts thus far, pivoting to Iamaleava would buy his other quarterbacks more time to develop.

Oregon Ducks could emerge for Iamaleava

Credit: Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iamaleava reportedly reached out to the Oregon Ducks even before he entered the transfer portal, so he clearly has interest in the Big Ten school. Plus, the Ducks have a history of having some of the highest-scoring offenses in the nation, making them an attractive landing spot.

Would Notre Dame add another QB?

Credit: MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Notre Dame has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Iamaleava in the past and if the Fighting Irish are serious about competing after Riley Leonard moved on to the NFL, there’s no better solution than the proven product. Would they be willing to meet his asking price?