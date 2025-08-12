Jordon Hudson, the current girlfriend of former NFL coach Bill Belichick, and his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holliday, attended the same fundraiser in Nantucket, Massachusetts, this past weekend.

It marked their first public interaction since a confrontation eight months earlier that didn’t end well for the grizzled veteran coach’s new Boo.

Despite the past tension, no issues were reported between the two women when they were both spotted at the recent Boston Pops on Nantucket soiree, according to the New York Post.

Former Miss Massachusetts USA Melissa Sapini once again accompanied Hudson to the event.

Belichick, who dated Holliday for 16 years before their 2023 breakup and went public with Hudson in June 2024, is now preparing for his role as UNC’s football coach.

Bill Belichick’s Women Clashed Before

It’s heartening to see Bill Belichick’s past and current flame act civil at a fundraiser. That wasn’t the case back in December, when the two had a super-tense encounter at a Christmas party.

Approximately two and a half hours into the previous event, Holliday contacted an event official to express her discomfort with Hudson’s presence.

“She asked that I remove Ms. Hudson from the premises,” an official stated on an incident report.

Holliday then confronted Belichick’s 24-year-old former cheerleader girlfriend and Sapini on the dance floor.

Holliday, who has ties to the pageant industry, threatened that if Miss Massachusetts “valued her current title, she should think twice about who her friends are.”

Belichick’s ex chalked it up to the “momma bear” coming out in her.

Don’t Mess with Linda

I don’t think you want to mess with Holliday, especially at holiday parties.

After all, this is the same woman who just this past Halloween was seen wearing a costume as “The Bride” from Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill films, a role famously played by Boston’s own Uma Thurman.

Kill Bill. It wasn’t exactly subtle.

Bill Belichick, who parted ways with the New England Patriots after a storied career that included six Super Bowl victories, is set to begin a new chapter with the North Carolina Tar Heels on September 1st.

UNC took significant backlash from donors, alumni, and faculty over the hiring of ‘The Hoodie’ as head football coach, primarily due to his relationship with Hudson.

Wedding bells are rumored to be in the coach’s future.