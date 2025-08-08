Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick, has not given any interviews since the spotlight turned on her relationship with the future Hall of Fame coach. When she cold-called a reporter, it ended in Hudson crying and then screaming at the person she cold-called.

Charlotte Wilder of The Athletic, who co-hosts The Sports Gossip Show with Madeline Hill, shared in the latest episode that Hudson recently called her out of the blue. After multiple phone calls and back-and-forth texts, Hudson ended things by abruptly crying and yelling at Wilder in their final call.

“She’s yelling at me. She’s crying. She said that she finished the rest of the Miss Maine episode and she didn’t like what we said and I was like ‘wait what?’ I was like, ‘I thought we’ve been talking about the Miss Maine episode that we did that you watched the whole time?’… we had a feeling that there was this tension in the calls. It felt like we were always waiting for the other shoe to drop.” Charlote Wilder of The Athletic on her final phone call with Jordon Hudson

In May, Wilder and Hill attended and covered the Miss Maine Pageant, which Hudson had entered to try and win. They covered the pageant extensively, attending each day of the competition, then released a podcast about it and Hudson’s appearance on May 11. Hudson followed the hosts after the pageant and they messaged her asking her to come on the show.

Later, they posted a clip of the podcast and tagged Hudson on Instagram with an invitation for her to come on the podcast. The following night, Hudson called Wilder out of the blue. She told Wilder who she was and she had questions about the podcast’s coverage of the Miss Maine Pageant and why the co-hosts said her participation drew the platform and resources away from a potential competitor who needed it more. Hudson also later confirmed that she has been running Belichick’s Instagram account.

After the first phone call lasting more than half an hour, where Wilder said that Hudson talked in circles and much of it was a “word salad”, an agreement was made to continue talking. Hudson had back-and-forth texts and FaceTime calls with Wilder and Hill. The conversations focused on the coverage of the pageant, but after a two-hour call, Hudson seemed receptive to coming on the podcast to share her side of the story.

“There were times we were talking to her where sometimes it didn’t make sense and there were sometimes these moments of lucidity, where she would say something about what it’s been like to be in the public eye and the fame, where we really emphasized with her.” Charlotte Wilder on the conversations with Jordon Hudson

Hudson was the one “calling the shots about communication” and provided more of her opinions on things rather than “concrete facts.” She also kept suggesting that she’d be open to coming on the podcast. Then, Wilder and Hill revealed that their podcast would soon be featured on The Athletic. After telling her that, she was “not pleased.”

“She was like, ‘The Athletic has been awful to me.’ She really hasn’t liked the reporting; it was like a deal-breaker. She said, “I don’t want to make The Athletic any money.” Charlotte Wilder on Jordon Hudson’s reaction to learning the podcast is now on The Athletic

Hudson was described as being “sort of obsessed with the legality of what people can use” and how her image can be used by others, specifically related to her image.

It was made clear to Hudson that the last possible date for an interview would be Friday, August 1, which would’ve meant being on the final podcast episode before the show was partnered with The Athletic. After repeatedly “inching towards” being on and suggesting she would appear, Hudson called Wilder that Friday and told Wilder she just listened to the pageant episode of the podcast. Then, she started crying and yelling at her.

The experience was likened by both Wilder and Hill to being in a “toxic relationship,” with Hudson wanting them to operate on her terms and not fulfill their obligations as journalists. Ultimately, the interview never came to fruition, with the overall impression being that Hudson wants the coverage to be on her terms with topics focused on what she wants. Hudson also never “gave anything” when asked about Belichick throughout the multiple calls and interviews.