Michigan Wolverines reportedly suspending coach Sherrone Moore 2 games for upcoming season

The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly suspending head football coach Sherrone Moore for two games this season as part of self-imposed sanctions, barring him from any team-related duties for two weeks this fall.

As first reported by ESPN‘s Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, Michigan is handing down a two-week ban against Moore related to self-imposed sanctions by the university stemming from the Connor Stalions scouting scandal from two years ago.

Sherrone Moore coaching record: 8-5 record as Michigan Wolverines head coach

Moore will be sidelined following the Saturday, September 6, matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners. The two-game ban will prevent him from coaching against Central Michigan (Sept. 13) and Nebraska (Sept. 20), including all team-related activities in preparation for those matchups. He can return in advance of the matchup on October 4 against the Wisconsin Badgers.

In addition, Michigan is self-imposing recruiting-related penalties for Moore, but specifics weren’t provided on what those restrictions are. Furthermore, the Wolverines’ head coach is still subject to discipline from the NCAA, with a final decision expected before the start of the 2025 college football season.

Sherrone Moore salary: $6 million

Moore’s suspension stems from his time as offensive coordinator in 2023, when Stalions was first accused of running an ‘advanced scouting operation’ using friends and family members to attend games and videotaping play signals of future opponents from the sidelines.

When the NCAA released its Notice of Allegations in August 2024, it recorded 14 violations by Michigan’s football program, with six of those classified as the most serious (Level 1) violations. Moore was accused of deleting 52 text messages with Stalions on the same day that reports emerged of Stalions’ operation.

The university has already suspended Moore once previously, banning him from working in the 2023 opener against East Carolina, stemming from a different NCAA case.