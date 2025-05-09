Bill Belichick’s family allegedly investigating girlfriend after UNC bans her from football facilities

The ongoing drama surrounding the relationship between Bill Belichick and his much younger girlfriend Jordon Hudson took more wild turns this week, including North Carolina executives banning her from their football facilities.
Belichick has not even coached a game for the Tar Heels football program yet, but he has been the source of headlines for months. The 73-year-old NFL legend has allowed his 24-year-old girlfriend to have an outsized role in his daily life, including his career. Well, the negative attention it brought was apparently too much for the school, and according to veteran reporter Pablo Torre, she has been banned from their football facilities.
UNC responds to rumors Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was banned from facility
After the news broke, the school aimed to do some damage control and keep their relationship with their expensive coach positive when it comes to public perception.
“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina football facilities,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina football and the university.”
Although they seem to counter some of what Torre was told, they don’t completely deny them either. Chances are, she has been told to stay out of the football business and keep her appearances at the school to game day festivities. Earlier this year, it was reported that the head coach wanted her included in many football program internal emails.
This comes a week after she was heavily involved in an interview he did with CBS and interrupted the interviewer several times to shut down the topic of their relationship.
Bill Belichick’s family investigating Jordon Hudson?
Yet that is not where the report from Torre on Belichick and his girlfriend ends. It seems that not only are executives at North Carolina bothered by Hudson’s involvement in the coach’s daily life, but so is the eight-time Super Bowl winner’s family.
This story is sure to create more headlines in the weeks and months ahead. Because Belichick has shown no signs he has tired or is concerned by Hudson’s influence on his life.