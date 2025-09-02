Ordinarily, a Week 1 college football game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the North Carolina Tar Heels would not get much attention outside of Chapel Hill. That obviously was not the case on Monday night, with millions tuned in and celebrities in attendance to watch Bill Belichick’s college football coaching debut in front of a sold-out crowd at Kenan Memorial Stadium.

Let’s dive into the list of celebrities who attended Belichick’s first game as the North Carolina football coach, with some reported by ESPN and others captured on camera.

Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and NASCAR Team Owner

Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

There’s certainly a possibility that Michael Jordan might attend the regular-season opener for North Carolina’s football program, wanting to support his alma mater. What made his presence a guarantee was having Belichick as the Tar Heels’ head coach. Jordan, the best NBA player ever, shared a luxury box with another Hall of Famer to watch a new era of North Carolina football under Belichick.

Lawrence Taylor, NFL Hall of Famer

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan and Lawrence Taylor shared a suite on Monday night to watch the Tar Heels’ football program led by Belichick. It should come as no surprise that Taylor, widely regarded as the best defensive player in NFL history, attended the game since he is a North Carolina alum (1977–80) who also played for Belichick in the NFL with the New York Giants.

Mia Hamm, US Women’s National Soccer Team Legend

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL and NBA Hall of Famers were not the only ones attending Monday night’s TCU vs. North Carolina game. Mia Hamm, the greatest and most impactful player in the history of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, showed up to watch her alma mater, too. Hamm’s presence further highlights the excitement, both in Chapel Hill and among North Carolina alumni, regarding the future of this football program under Belichick.

Julius Peppers, NFL Hall of Famer

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Pro Football Hall of Famer Julius Peppers never played for Bill Belichick, there was still one big reason to attend the game. Peppers, a North Carolina native, was also a College Football Hall of Famer and later had his No. 49 retired by the team.

Eric Church, Country Music Artist

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

While legendary athletes were among the most prominent celebrities attending Belichick’s college coaching debut, a few country music stars also showed up on Monday night. Eric Church, a North Carolina native, came out to witness the best head coach in NFL history begin a new chapter of his coaching career.

Blake Snell, Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some pro athletes did not need a personal connection to Belichick or the University of North Carolina to take a flight to Chapel Hill to watch some college football history. With the Los Angeles Dodgers having a night off on Monday before a three-game series that starts Tuesday in Pittsburgh, starting pitcher Blake Snell attended the game. He’ll have a little extra time to rejoin the Dodgers since he will not pitch until Thursday.

Chase Rice, Country Music Artist

Credit: Andrew Nelles / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chase Rice, a country artist who grew up in Asheville, North Carolina, made the trip to watch his alma mater take on TCU in Week 1. While Rice certainly was not one of the most prominent celebrities in attendance, he is another example of how much support the Tar Heels have received from alumni since the decision to hire Belichick as head coach.

Randy Moss, NFL Hall of Famer

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Moss might be a Marshall alum who grew up in West Virginia, but he made sure to make the trip to North Carolina to support his former head coach. While the Hall of Fame wide receiver only played under Belichick for a few seasons with the New England Patriots (2007-10), his close relationship with the legendary coach made witnessing Monday’s game in person to support his close friend a no-brainer. Moss was also in the same suite as Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

Aaron Boone, New York Yankees Manager

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While he wasn’t spotted by ESPN’s cameras, fans caught a glimpse of New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone walking onto the field before the game. Much like Blake Snell making it to Chapel Hill on a day off, Boone made the trip on a Yankees off day. Immediately after the game, he’ll be on a flight to Texas for a series against the Houston Astros.

Jordon Hudson, Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordon Hudson has compared herself to Taylor Swift’s famous publicist, Tree Paine, believing she has had a similar impact on Bill Belichick’s media presence as Paine has for Swift. Hudson also has aspirations of becoming Miss USA, though she has not fared well in the Miss Maine USA contest. Still, given her sudden fame, she is to be counted as a celebrity.

