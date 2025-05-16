Michigan basketball reportedly close to persuading star forward to forego NBA Draft for huge NIL deal

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A new rumor claims that Dusty May and the Michigan basketball program are closing in on persuading a top forward in the transfer portal to pass on the NBA Draft to play for the Wolverines.

Name, image, and likeness deals have completely changed roster building in college sports. Especially in football and basketball. Michigan has a storied history in both sports and huge NIL collectives. Furthermore, year one for head coach Dusty May being a big success has made investors willing to dig deep into their pockets to improve the roster. And they allegedly will go very deep to land transfer Yaxel Lendeborg.

“Some other notable first-round prospects whose decisions are eagerly awaited by NBA scouts include former University of Alabama-Birmingham forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who league sources say has an offer north of $3 million on the table from Michigan,” NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed on Friday.

Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lendeborg had a breakthrough season at UAB in 2024-25. He posted career highs in points (17.7), rebounds (11.4), assists (4.2), steals (1.7), and minutes (33.6) for the Blazers. It is why he is under consideration to be taken in Round 1 of next month’s draft. However, reports suggest that if he can’t get a top 20 guarantee, he is more than open to returning to college for another season. Michigan basketball has three million reasons for him to do that.

Dusty May helped lead the Wolverines to a 27-win season — after winning just eight games last year — and a Big Ten Championship. However, top star Vladislav Goldin is a senior, and May needs more impact players in his frontcourt. Lendeborg would certainly do that. The NIL deal offered to the young star is the biggest the program has ever given out.