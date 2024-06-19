Klutch Sports reportedly may prefer a Darius Garland trade to specific teams if Cleveland Cavaliers extend Donovan Mitchell

Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A majority of the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup has already popped up in NBA trade rumors this offseason, with reports at least one of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen could be traded. While a variety of factors will determine the front office’s decisions, one domino effect could influence a potential trade request.

The Cavaliers’ first priority this summer seems to be extending Mitchell. The All-Star guard carried Cleveland in the NBA playoffs and proved himself as a bonafide star in the NBA. Shortly after, NBA news surfaced that Mitchell has significant influence within the organization.

Darius Garland stats (2023-’24): 18 PPG, 6.5 APG, 2.7 RPG, 1.3 SPG

In May, Shams Charania, Joe Vardon and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reported that Garland could request a trade if the Cavaliers extend Mitchell’s contract. While insight into the situation died down in the subsequent weeks, there’s now more buzz suggesting it’s a possibility.

According to Matt Moore of Action Network, league sources think that if the Cavaliers extend Mitchell this summer then Klutch Sports would prefer a trade. If the request were to be made, the expectation is Garland’s camp would prefer he is moved to a team in the Eastern Conference so there’s a clearer path to All-Star Game appearances.

All-Star appearances are obviously important from Garland’s perspective because it is tied to contract incentives. While the 24-year-old already has an All-Star selection on his resume, more would increase his potential earning power.

Darius Garland contract: $36.725 million salary (2024-’25), $42.166 million salary (2025-’26), $44.886 million salary (2026-’27), NBA free agent in 2027

The Cavaliers would obviously still have significant control over the situation. Garland is under contract for the next three seasons and his salary still makes him one of the highest-paid guards in the NBA. Even if Cleveland was willing to move him, limiting its options to teams in the Eastern Conference would greatly reduce its leverage in negotiation with other teams.

Ruling out Western Conference teams would mean potential landing spots like the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers necessarily wouldn’t be preferred options for Klutch Sports and Garland. For now, though, the Cavaliers seem determined to keep their core of Garland, Mitchell, Allen and Evan Mobley together.