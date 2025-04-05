2025 NFL Draft: ‘Growing belief’ Cleveland Browns use second pick on this star player

The Cleveland Browns are perhaps the biggest mystery team in the 2025 NFL Draft. Holding the second overall pick, NFL rumors have varied regarding the Browns’ plans from trading up for a quarterback to taking edge rusher Abdul Carter. Now, things have taken another turn.

Cleveland has numerous glaring needs to address, many of which it didn’t solve in NFL free agency. The team doesn’t have a viable starting quarterback and it has holes at edge rusher, wide receiver and long-term issues along the offensive line.

Related: 2 round 2025 NFL mock draft, see who the Cleveland Browns select

Browns general manager Andrew Berry already shot down the possibility of trading up for the first overall pick, with the Tennessee Titans widely expected to take quarterback Cam Ward. That would still leave Carter to pair opposite edge rusher Myles Garrett or quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, Cleveland is currently expected to go in another direction.

According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, there’s a growing belief that the Browns will select reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Related: How the Cleveland Browns will move off the Deshaun Watson contract

Hunter is a two-way player who many view as either the top prospect in this draft class at both cornerback and wide receiver. In the Browns’ case, Berry already told reporters what position the team prefers Hunter to play at the next level.

“Well, I’d say this, in terms of Travis Hunter, cornerback or receiver? The answer is yes. So, he can play both and I think that’s what makes him special. We would see him as a receiver primarily first, but I think part of, again, what makes him a bit of a unicorn is the fact that he can do both at a high level.” Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry on what position he believes is best for Travis Hunter (H/T NBC Sports)

Related: Reporter reveals which position Travis Hunter prefers to play in NFL

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

If Hunter is drafted by the Browns with the second overall pick to play wide receiver, that suggests a quarterback won’t be taken until Round 2. It’s a risky strategy for a team that would be relying on either Kenny Pickett or a Day 2 rookie to be its starting quarterback in 2025 but that seems to be the gamble the Browns want to take.