Insider reveals which position Travis Hunter prefers to play in the NFL

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter is widely viewed as the best prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, there’s significant debate around the league over whether he is better suited to play cornerback or wide receiver at the next level.

While Hunter would certainly prefer to remain a two-way player at the next level, it’s not viewed as realistic. The time spent in meetings with coaches, studying film and mastering the playbook each week requires a massive commitment. Splitting time on both positions would likely hurt Hunter’s effectiveness.

Travis Hunter stats (ESPN): 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 pass deflections, 4 interceptions

However, most talent evaluators believe he is both the best cornerback and wide receiver prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Which positions he primarily plays will largely depend on what team picks him, but the Colorado Buffaloes’ star might have a preference.

During an appearance on Saturday’s SportsCenter, Jeremy Fowler noted that Hunter seemed to hint to teams at Colorado’s Pro Day that he wants to play wide receiver in the NFL.

“He had the streets buzzing with just the way he was moving around, the athleticism he showed as a wide receiver, and then, you know, talking to teams last night, they thought he was planting a seed that, ‘Hey, I want to be a wideout.’ He didn’t do one backpedal yesterday as a cornerback, despite a lot of teams seeing him as a cornerback above a receiver.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on what position Travis Hunter wants to play in the NFL

It’s not hard to understand why Hunter’s slight leaning might be to start at wide receiver. Among the highest-paid NFL players in 2025, wide receivers are right behind edge rushers for the highest non-quarterback salaries. Ja’Marr Chase ($40.25 million) leads the way, with seven other wide receivers making at least $30 million annually and three others earning at least $27.5 million per season.

In comparison, only one cornerback (Derek Stingley Jr.) is making $30 million per year, while five total cornerbacks are making more than $20.5 million annually. There’s far more money to be made as a wide receiver and if Hunter lives up to his potential at the position, he can be an even bigger star.