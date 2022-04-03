Cleveland Browns ‘pushing’ to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns know the type of impact Jadeveon Clowney makes on defense alongside Myles Garrett. Wanting to avoid a hole being left on the defensive line, the Browns are once again focused on bringing Clowney back.

Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, signed with the Browns last offseason. After years of mutual interest between the 6-foot-5 edge defender and Cleveland, a match finally happened.

He played up to his one-year contract, racking up 19 quarterback hits and nine sacks in 14 games. The Browns found their perfect edge rusher opposite of Garrett. Unfortunately, Clowney’s deal expired and he hit free agency this offseason.

Jadeveon Clowney stats (2021): 53 pressures, 32 QB hurries, 11 tackles for loss, nine sacks

Clowney remains a free agent, looking for the right deal. With another one-year contrast seemingly likely, a return to the Browns might be possible.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Cleveland is pushing to re-sign the free-agent defensive end. After evaluating their options in free agency, with the best pass rushers signing elsewhere, the Browns now believe a reunion with Clowney is the best move for their defense.

If history repeats, Cleveland might be in for a wait. Recovering from an injury, Clowney didn’t sign with the Tennessee Titans until September 2020. Even last year, he only agreed to a contract with the Browns shortly before the NFL Draft.

Related: If you’re a fan of the Cleveland Browns, check out #Browns rumors, rankings, and news here

A return is likely in everyone’s best interest. Being teamed up with Garrett allowed Clowney to be the best version his talent allows. If he stayed healthy for an entire year, he might even have an outside shot at a double-digit sack season.

Of course, waiting things out might work for both parties. If the Browns trade Baker Mayfield in the next three weeks, it would create even more cap space for Clowney to receive a stronger offer from Cleveland.