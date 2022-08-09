Cincinnati Bengals have plans to turn Ja’Marr Chase into the AFCs Deebo Samuel

The Cincinnati Bengals have big plans for rising star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, and it includes turning the Pro Bowler into the AFCs version of San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel.

Chase was absolutely sensational in his rookie season in Cincinnati. After being taken with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old made the front office look like geniuses as he became Joe Burrow’s top target immediately. Pulling in 81 catches for an absurd 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

After such an electrifying debut year in the NFL, it is unsurprising that the Bengals want to expand on Chase’s role in 2022, as they attempt to be the rare team to return to the Super Bowl after coming up short the prior year.

Ja’Marr Chase could play ‘everywhere’ in 2022 Cincinnati Bengals offense

In that pursuit, Cincinnati receiver coach Troy Walters told Bengals.com the team plans to use Chase in every set possible to find ways to exploit defenses and maximize the output of his immense talent. Much like the 49ers did with Deebo Samuel in 2021.

“He’s going to be all over the field. We’re going to use him in as many ways as we can. He’s a quick learner … That’s what great players want to do. They want to play everywhere. They understand the value of moving around and how you stress defenses sometimes in the slot. You don’t want defenses to focus on you. He’s embraced that challenge. Just find a way to create mismatches.” receivers coach Troy Walters on Ja’Marr chase plans

Samuel’s performance last season could be the model for how teams try to use many other elite wide receivers in future years. The three-year veteran had a historic season in 2021 by reeling in 77 catches, 1,405, yards, and six touchdowns. While Chase’s receiving numbers were better than Samuel’s, where they differ is in what Samuel brought to the 49ers’ run game.

Ja’Marr Chase stats (2021): 81 catches, 1,455 receiving yards, 13 TD

Last season, Chase was handed the ball seven times for 21 yards. Samuel, however, rushed 59 times for an impressive 365 yards and another eight touchdowns. His performance earned him Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in 2021 and a massive new ontract extension worth $71 million last month.