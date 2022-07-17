Chris Sale takes line drive off hand, suffers broken finger

Update: The Boston Red Sox announced that Chris Sale has suffered a fifth finger fracture after taking line drive to the hand on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale made just his second start of the season Sunday against the rival New York Yankees. Sale had been sidelined with a stress fracture of the right rib cage and had not pitched since last season’s playoffs prior to taking to the bump back on July 12.

Unfortunately, Sale had to exit Sunday’s game in the first inning after being hit on his left hand by a line drive off the bat of Aaron Hicks. The video of the play is not good, as it appears Sale suffered a broken finger.

Chris Sale was hit by a comebacker and walks off the field with what certainly appears to be a broken finger



pic.twitter.com/vNj09EB9vK — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 17, 2022

This is certainly the last thing the seven-time All-Star needs right now. Simply put, it’s yet another round of bad luck for Sale. Remember, he missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John Surgery.

As you can see, Sale is certainly one of the best pitchers in the game when he’s healthy. He just hasn’t been able to stay healthy having pitched in a mere 36 games since the end of the 2018 season.

We’ll obviously have updates on Chris Sale as they become available. For now, it’s not looking too good.