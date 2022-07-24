LOOK: Chicago Bears to wear orange helmets for two games in 2022

The Chicago Bears’ primary colors have been navy blue since their inception as the actual Bears back in 1922.
For at least two games this season, that is going to change. The Bears announced on Sunday that they’ll wear an orange-based helmet starting Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.
Check them out.
The wishbone C helmet decal remains the same as does the navy blue facemask. But seeing the Bears wear what seems to be burnt orange is going to be weird. They have among the most-iconic jersey and helmet combos in the NFL.
Related: Where do Chicago Bears uniforms rank in the NFL?
NFL trending toward alternate helmets
It was just last week that the Cincinnati Bengals released images of a white alternate helmet that the AFC champions will wear at times this season. Said press release was met with enthusiasm throughout the NFL.
The black Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles alternate helmets were also met with a great response.
As for the Chicago Bears, the reactions were pretty mixed.