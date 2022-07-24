LOOK: Chicago Bears to wear orange helmets for two games in 2022

The Chicago Bears’ primary colors have been navy blue since their inception as the actual Bears back in 1922.

For at least two games this season, that is going to change. The Bears announced on Sunday that they’ll wear an orange-based helmet starting Oct. 13 against the Washington Commanders at Soldier Field.

Check them out.

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

The wishbone C helmet decal remains the same as does the navy blue facemask. But seeing the Bears wear what seems to be burnt orange is going to be weird. They have among the most-iconic jersey and helmet combos in the NFL.

“We believe we have the best uniforms in sport, certainly among the most iconic. So, we’re not looking to overhaul it. We just want to make enhancements to the existing look from time to time and we think this is a great enhancement. I’m very excited for this modification. I like that it’s staying within the traditional Bears look. We’re excited about them and hope the fans will be too.” Chicago Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey, via the team’s official website

NFL trending toward alternate helmets

It was just last week that the Cincinnati Bengals released images of a white alternate helmet that the AFC champions will wear at times this season. Said press release was met with enthusiasm throughout the NFL.

The black Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles alternate helmets were also met with a great response.

As for the Chicago Bears, the reactions were pretty mixed.