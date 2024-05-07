NFL insiders shower Chicago Bears NFL Draft results with praise: ‘A previously mediocre offense suddenly looks dangerous’

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles had a massive challenge in front of him at the 2024 NFL Draft, and it seems like insiders around the league believe he hit a home run with his first-round picks.

While the Bears had a strong finish to the 2023 NFL season and won four of their last six games, the team’s 7-10 season results were well below what the team was hoping for. That is why they entered the 2024 offseason intending to make some big changes. April’s draft offered the best chance at decisions that could deliver positive results for years to come.

Fortunately for Chicago, the organization had two picks in the top 10 of this year’s draft and used them to potentially have a one-two punch in the passing game that could become a formidable duo for the next decade. To the surprise of no one, the team made USC star Caleb Williams the top overall pick in April. However, they got lucky when Washington receiver Roman Odunze fell to them at No. 9.

On Tuesday, ESPN received opinions about this year’s draft from their sizable roster of NFL insiders, and the Bears being able to land a pair of players with very high upside earned a huge amount of praise from those individuals who cover the game closely.

“Pairing the 2022 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Williams up with Odunze, last season’s FBS receiving yards leader, will make Chicago’s offense immediately better,” wrote former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum.

“Chicago walked away from the draft with an elite QB prospect who has a great chance to be an instant upgrade over Justin Fields, along with a top wide receiver in Odunze. A previously mediocre offense suddenly looks dangerous,” analytics writer Seth Walder claimed.

When asked about who their favorite pick was in this year’s event, NFL Draft expert Matt Miller chose Odunze at nine over any other pick in the seven-round event.

“Let’s give the Bears credit for not overthinking and simply drafting great players. With a rookie quarterback added in Caleb Williams, selecting a go-to receiver for him to learn and grow with was brilliant,” Miller wrote.

Tannenbaum also listed Odunze to the Chicago Bears as his favorite choice during the event. Claiming the stud receiver could end up being the best of what was a rich pass catcher class, and suggested has skills similar to 49ers great Terrell Owens.