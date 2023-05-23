Charlotte Hornets draft preview: 5 NBA Draft targets

The 2023 Charlotte Hornets draft consists of two first-round picks (second and 27th overall). Coming off yet another down season, Charlotte also boasts three of the first 11 picks in the second round of the annual event.

There are certainly some major holes to fill for a team that boasted a 27-55 record this past season. The second pick should offer Charlotte an opportunity to find a franchise cornerstone to team up with LaMelo Ball. General manager Mitch Kupchak must hit on that pick if the Hornets are going to return to relevancy.

Here, we preview the Charlotte Hornets 2023 draft with five first-round targets. We will then provide a Hornets mock draft at the end.

2023 Charlotte Hornets draft picks

Here are the Hornets draft picks for the annual event in Chicago on June 22.

1st round, 2nd pick

1st round, 27th pick

2nd round, 34th pick

2nd round, 39th pick

2nd round, 41st pick

Charlette Hornets draft targets in 2023 NBA Draft

Scoot Henderson, guard, G-League Ignite

Despite a recent report that the Hornets might pass up on Henderson at No. 2 overall, we see an absolutely perfect fit with the 6-foot-3 guard and LaMelo Ball. First off, Ball is tall for a point guard at 6-foot-7. The Hornets would benefit from a slasher such as Henderson at the off-ball spot. Secondly, Henderson has an ability to take some of the ball-handling duties from a player in Ball who is a career 38% three-point shooter.

Henderson had no issue seeing his game translate from high school ball to the G-League. While he only shot 28% from distance, there’s a lot to like about the young man. We’re talking about one of the most explosive point guards to enter the Association in ageS. His ability to create from the mid-range would also work extremely well with Ball in Charlotte’s backcourt.

Brandon Miller, forward, Alabama

The single best player in college basketball a season ago, Miller’s off-court issues have come up a lot recently. He was investigated regarding the murder of a woman earlier this year when it was alleged that Miller had provided the gun used in the murder. While Miller did not face any charges, it was a major storyline during the Crimson Tide’s 2022-23 season.

At this point, NBA teams are not too concerned about the incident in question as it relates to Miller. Recent reports suggest that they believe Miller has the maturity level to succeed at the next level.

As a freshman last season, the 6-foot-9 Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 38% from distance. He can play both forward positions, has an ability to guard four different spots on the basketball court and has an ability to slash into the lane. This type of versatility would be a welcomed asset for Charlotte.

Kris Murray, forward, Iowa

If the Hornets opt to go with Scoot Henderson at two, Murray would make a ton of sense with the 27th pick. After two ho-hum seasons to start his career at Iowa, the 6-foot-8 Murray was a living bucket in 2022-23. He averaged 20.2 points on 47% shooting while hitting on 34% of his shots from distance. In addition to that, the forward averaged 7.9 rebounds per game.

While there are some questions as it relates to pure athleticism, Murray’s ability defend while hitting the outside shot would be beneficial for the Hornets. He’s also the twin brother of current Sacramento Kings star youngster Keegan Murray.

Trayce Jackson-Davis, forward, Indiana

Of the non-lottery prospects in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis might have the best track record of success. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 58% shooting for Indiana last season. In fact, he averaged 18.3 points or more in each of his final three seasons with the Hoosiers.

There are some obvious concerns. At this point, most of the damage TJD does is in the low post. He has to expand to find a mid-range game. But with a plus-level defensive skillet and room to grow, the Charlotte Hornets could do well adding him at 27.

Kobe Bufkin, guard, Michigan

Even if the Hornets were to land Henderson at three, doubling down in the backcourt later in the first round might be a good idea. After All, Charlotte also boasts three second-round picks in the NBA Draft.

At 6-foot-4, Bufkin could be used in a combo guard role. He already has a nice mid-range game and could extend out to the three-point line with more seasoning. We’re talking about a raw, but high-upside option for Charlotte at the end of Round 1.

2023 Charlotte Hornets mock draft

1st round, 2nd pick: Scoot Henderson, G, G-League Ignite

1st round, 27th pick: Kris Murray, F, Iowa

2nd round, 34th pick: Maxwell Lewis, G/F, Pepperdine

2nd round, 39th pick: Adama Sanogo, C, Connecticut

2nd round, 41st pick: Mojave King, G, G-League Ignite

