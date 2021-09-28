Carolina Panthers acquire CJ Henderson from Jacksonville Jaguars

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback CJ Henderson (23) looks on prior to a game between the Jaguars and the Miami Dolphins at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers are set to acquire cornerback CJ Henderson from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round draft pick, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Panthers will receive a fifth-round pick from the Jags, per the report. It’s unclear if the picks will be the 2022 draft.

Henderson, 22, started the first two games for the Jags this season but was inactive for Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. He missed practice Thursday with an illness.

The 2020 first-round pick has 8.0 tackles on the season and 44 in 10 career games. The former Florida star has one career interception and one forced fumble.

Arnold, 26, has seven receptions for 84 yards in three games (one start) this season. The Jaguars will be his fourth team since debuting with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

The Panthers had a need at corner after rookie CB Jayecee Horn suffered three broken bones in his foot in Thursday night’s win vs. the Houston Texans.

–Field Level Media