Carmelo Anthony could leave Los Angeles Lakers for a return to New York

Future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony may be done as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers if a certain superstar on a New York NBA franchise gets his way.

Despite being in the back half of his playing career and well past his prime, Carmelo Anthony is still a worthwhile contributor to the teams he has played for over the last few years. After his disappointing run with the New York Knicks ended unceremoniously in 2107, the 12-time All-Star has transitioned into the role of being a very good sixth man.

Anthony did just that in 2021-2022 for the Lakers with his long-time pal Lebron James. In his first season in Los Angeles, the now-38-year-old averaged just over 13 points and four rebounds per game in 26 minutes. However, despite being a solid contributor and having a ton of top-shelf NBA experience, Anthony remains a free agent just a little over a month out from the start of training camps. But that stay on the market may come to a close soon.

Los Angeles Lakers talent Carmelo Anthony could become a priority target for Brooklyn Nets

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the NBA world was again stunned by the news that the issues between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets had been worked out, and the player/team would continue their “partnership” next season. Along with the Durant news also came the revelation that the organization has stopped fielding offers on Kyrie Irving. Meaning much of the team that lost in the first round of the playoffs earlier this year will be back in 2022-2023.

Carmelo Anthony stats (2021): 13.3 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.0 APG, .375 G%

With the superstar tandem returning to Brooklyn, the team is once again a favorite to reach the finals and will become a destination for veterans willing to take a discounted rate to chase a championship. Following the Durant news, Brian Lewis of the New York Post spoke about some future transactions the team could now make and revealed that the former league MVP has wanted “Melo” in Brooklyn. And with the relationship between the two sides improving, the Nets might look to keep their superstar happy heading into training camp.

“If [the Nets] wanted to appease Durant, they could bring in Carmelo Anthony, a move he’s wanted them to make.” Brian Lewis on upcoming nets moves

Anthony played on a veteran minimum deal of $2.6 million last season for the Lakers.