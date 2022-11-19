Cade Cunningham could miss 2 months from a stress fracture in his shin

The Detroit Pistons could be without fast-rising star Cade Cunningham for as much as two months if his current shin injury ends up requiring surgery.

The 2021 first-overall pick in the NBA draft has missed the last week of action for Detroit due to apparent soreness in his shin. Early expectations were that some rest would address the problem and he can get back on the court sooner than later. However, it seems that Cunningham’s injury could be far more serious than originally thought.

On Saturday, The Athletic’s NBA insider Shams Charnia revealed that Cade Cunningham has a stress fracture in his left shin. “The lingering issue dates back to last season but began to flare up again during the last offseason, according to league sources,” the outlet reported.

Related: NBA games today – Get watch times and odds for tonight’s NBA matchups

Cunningham and the team are reportedly turning over all possible options stones to see if the 21-year-old can avoid corrective surgery on the bone in his leg.

Cade Cunningham would miss at least 6 weeks following surgery

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Cade Cunningham is currently listed as out indefinitely since there is no timetable for a possible return. Surgery would be the final option after all others have been exhausted. However, if going under the knife is the best possible answer for the injury, Cunningham would be sidelined for six to eight weeks following surgery.

Cade Cunningham stats (2022): 19.9 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.0 APG, 28% 3PT

For the uninitiated, a stress fracture is described on ClevelandClinic.org as a “very small crack in the bone. This can happen from repetitive trauma and is commonly seen in athletes – particularly long-distance runners.”

Cunningham has had a good start to the season for the Detroit Pistons. While the team is off to an awful 3-14 start, the Oklahoma State standout has improved on his points, rebounds, and assists per game from last season, while averaging 33.3 minutes in 2022.